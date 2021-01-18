Next milestone



Doncic trumps NBA legend Michael Jordan





Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a duel with Patrick Williams (l) and Carter Jr. (r) from the Chicago Bulls.

Photo: AP / Ron Jenkins





Despite an outstanding performance by Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks lose to the Chicago Bulls. In the 101: 117 defeat, the 21-year-old shines with a trip double, leaving Michael Jordan behind in a list of the best.

<br /> <br />



Luka Doncic continues to cause a sensation in the professional basketball league NBA. Although the 21-year-old Slovenian is only playing for the Dallas Mavericks in his third season, he has now trumped legend Michael Jordan. He had achieved 28 triple-doubles in his fabulous career, and Doncic managed this feat for the 29th time.

Doncic lost the home game against the Chicago Bulls with the Mavericks 101: 117. He was still the outstanding player with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists. Doncic himself saw it differently. “I played terribly in the second half. I was too confident after 30 points in the first half. It wasn’t me,” he said critically.

<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"/></p> <p> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"/></p> <p>

Maximilian Kleber was again missing from the Mavericks. The German cannot currently be used due to the regulations of the NBA health protocol, recently the Mavs had to complain about several corona cases.

(old / dpa / sid)