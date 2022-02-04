THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, February 4, 2022, 1:06 p.m.



The Governing Board of the Murcia City Council gives its approval to the modification of the agreement of December 30, 2021 that proposed to the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia the exchange of the commercial opening holiday Sunday May 1 for Sunday 13 February, changing it to May 2. This responds to the request of the merchants in the Local Council of Commerce that was held last January.

The Order of April 30, 2018 of the Ministry of Employment, Universities, Business and the Environment, declares certain areas of the municipality of Murcia a High Tourist Influx Zone, allowing the first 2 Sundays of the month of May as commercial opening holidays, Resurrection Sunday and the Sunday prior to the celebration of the Pilgrimage of Fuensanta in September, that is, on May 1 and 8, April 17 and September 13, 2022.

Since Sunday May 1, 2022 coincides with the International Workers’ Day, a day in which workers’ rights have traditionally been claimed and therefore, it is a non-working day, it has been agreed to spend this commercial opening holiday to May 2.