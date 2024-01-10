New witnesses, new evidence and new consultancy: what Rosa and Olindo's lawyers will focus on to reopen the trial

Yesterday the Court of Appeal of Brescia admitted the request for review of the life sentence for Rosa and Olindo, the two spouses held responsible for the Erba massacre. What will the defense focus on, so that the judges can reopen the case.

17 years after that terrible December 11, 2006, the case linked to one of the most brutal crimes ever remembered in Italy, it could be reopened.

For the Erba massacrein which Raffaella Castagna, her 2-year-old son Youssef Marzouk, her mother Paola Galli and her neighbor Valeria Cherubini lost their lives, on 3 May 2011 they were sentenced in Cassation tolife sentence Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano.

In September their lawyers had filed a request for review of the sentence. Request that was accepted yesterday and for which the next decision will be made 1st March.

But what the defense will focus on, so that the trial of their clients is reopened? There are four fundamental points in the legal strategy.

Rosa and Olindo: what the lawyers ask for

Essentially, Rosa and Olindo's lawyers will ask the Court to hear them new witnesses and that they are carried out new consultancy.

One of the new witnessesnever heard of at the time, is a man who lived in the house of the massacre, near Azouz Marzouk. In other places he had claimed that the house of the massacre was a drug dealing base in the area and that it was used as a base for income. Furthermore, he had spoken of a feud with a rival group.

Another witness would be a former Carabinierewho would be willing to point out some inconsistencies in the investigations, especially the missing part of the environmental and telephone interceptions (about half).

Third point, the testimony by Mario Frigeriothe only survivor of the massacre, husband of Valeria Cherubini, who, when questioned by investigators in the following days, had not recognized Olindo, only to later indicate him as the culprit.

Fourth, last and most important point, the Romano's confession then subsequently retracted. According to the spouses' lawyers, in fact, their stories and the reconstructions provided in official forums, especially regarding the ways in which Valeria Cherubini was killed, present some important inconsistencies.