The next M3 should be better than the current model. But how should we see that? Will it be an EV?

With the transition from combustion engines to fully electric, there are some hurdles to overcome. If you previously had a 420d or 430i and are making the switch to an i4 eDrive35e, chances are you’ll consider it an upgrade. You have a more modern, quieter and faster car that can be driven for more or less the same costs.

But in the case of a sporty top model – the BMW M3 in this case – it is a bit different. So you see that car brands still stick to the plug-in hybrid as a kind of intermediate solution. BMW does that too, the upcoming BMW M5 will be a plug-in hybrid. With the M3 it’s a little different.

Next M3

BMW M Boss Frank van Meel spoke to the Australian Drive about the future of the M3. Nothing is finalized yet, but don’t expect a ton of choice in terms of powertrains. There will most likely be one.

See, the logic behind it is pretty simple. The new M3 should be better than the current one. If that is possible electrically, then we will probably go for an electric M3. If that is not possible, we will stick to the internal combustion engine. It’s pretty simple, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s going to be purely electric. Frank van ///Meel, BMW ///M boss is already preparing us for a ///M3 EV.

When asked whether all three are possible, Van Meel is quite clear: that is too much. It is intended that there will be only one successor. A PHEV is very unlikely.

EV better than plug-in?

Then it is now also a bit of a question for you, dear readers. Is this a smart choice from BMW M. At first you would say no. With a BMW M product in general and M3 in particular, there are more things that matter than just speed in a straight line. You also want a bit of experience, handling and especially for @wouter what driftability.

On the other hand, if you look at the Mercedes-AMG C63, you could argue that AMG should have gone for an EV. A four-cylinder PHEV of 2,200 kg does not make anyone happy, right? Let us know in the comments!

This article Next M3 better than the current one, so electric? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

