The CDU in Saxony shouldn’t like that at all. In a survey, the AfD gets more approval for the first time in a long time. The Prime Minister is also punished.

Dresden – This is a real survey hammer! From the CDU point of view, maybe even more of a shocker! In a Sunday poll of the Saxon Newspaper and the pollsters from Civey pull the AfD past the CDU. While the ruling party around Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer comes to 27.3 percent, the AfD reaches a value of 29.6 percentage points. What another low blow for the CDU.

The newspaper and the opinion research institute asked just over 2,500 Saxons: “Who would you vote if there were state elections in Saxony next Sunday?” And for the first time since August 2019, the alternative for Germany has won the top position in Saxony. Behind the CDU, the Greens, the Left, the SPD and the FDP follow by a large margin.

AfD: 29.6%

CDU: 27.3%

The Greens: 12.0%

The left: 9.6%

SPD: 7.3%

FDP: 6.9%

Another party: 7.3%

AfD pulls past CDU in matters – Prime Minister Kretschmer punished for crisis management

In the summer of 2019, the AfD reached a value of 27.1 percent and for the first time overtook the CDU by a whole percentage point. In the next Sunday question, the alternative for Germany had to give up the top spot again, but now the party has achieved another big exclamation mark.

The reasons for the crash of the CDU – at the end of February they were still at 35 percent approval in the survey – finds the Saxon newspaper in the state government’s corona policy. Just under a quarter (23.9 percent) are satisfied with Prime Minister Kretschmer’s crisis management, while around 62 percent of those surveyed are dissatisfied. A clear slap in the face for the CDU-led state government.

Survey hammer: AfD with more votes than CDU – Kretschmer also falls if they agree

The general satisfaction with Michael Kretschmer’s work also continues to decline. At the end of 2020, a negative trend could be seen for the first time. Since then, more respondents have been dissatisfied than satisfied with the Prime Minister’s actions. His current approval is only a meager 36 percent. Almost 50 percent, on the other hand, are dissatisfied with his work, almost 14 percent are undecided.

Kretschmer has been Saxony’s Prime Minister since 2017. In the 2019 state elections, he won the most votes with his CDU, but even then the AfD recorded an increase of almost 18 percent in votes. Together with the Greens and the SPD, the CDU currently forms the ruling so-called Kenya coalition. In the fight against the corona virus, Kretschmer only just sided with Armin Laschet. The party colleague had called for a “bridge” lockdown in order to be able to bridge the time until as many people as possible were vaccinated.

