The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that next June 30 is the deadline for achieving the semi-annual Emiratisation targets for the year 2023, which amounts to a growth rate of 1% of skilled jobs in private sector establishments that employ 50 employees or more.

It is scheduled that next July, the establishments’ commitment to achieve the targeted semi-annual growth rate will be followed up, and financial contributions will be imposed on establishments that do not meet this percentage, as well as the remaining financial contributions for the year 2022 on non-compliant establishments.

This comes in implementation of the decision to amend some provisions of the Cabinet’s decision regarding the mechanism for achieving the annual growth rates targeted for Emiratisation, which stipulates achieving a growth rate in Emiratisation of 1% of skilled jobs before the end of June, provided that it reaches the target rate of growth of 2% before the end of June. general.

The Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs, Aisha Belharfia, stressed the need for the establishments targeted by the Emiratisation decision to achieve the required semi-annual growth rate, in order to avoid the prescribed financial contributions, calling on the private sector to benefit from the support provided by the “Nafis” program, which is represented by providing the private sector With qualified Emirati cadres to fill skilled jobs in this sector, which is an active partner in enhancing the attractiveness of the labor market and improving the competitiveness of the business environment, in line with the national trend to make the UAE a vital economic center that is the fastest growing and most sustainable. She indicated that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation supports distinguished establishments with qualitative achievements in training and employing citizens in accordance with the objectives of the “Nafes” program, and provides them with the opportunity to join the Emiratisation Partners Club, which raises the classification of the establishment to the first category, within the establishment classification system followed by the Ministry, with obtaining Discounts of up to 80% on fees for services provided by the Ministry.

She added: “We are looking forward with confidence about the new mechanism for implementing Emiratization targets, which ensures the continued pace of employment of citizens throughout the year, maintaining their retention rates in the private sector, sustaining the provision of job opportunities, and offering vacancies on the “Nafes” platform throughout the year, in line with the pace of registration Job seekers”.

It is noteworthy that an amount of 42 thousand dirhams will be imposed on each citizen who was not appointed in the facilities targeted by the decision of the Council of Ministers during the first six months of this year, at a rate of 7000 dirhams per month for every month of the year 2023, noting that the value of monthly financial contributions increases upward.

