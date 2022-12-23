New York (Union)

The UAE announced that at the beginning of the year it will chair the informal expert group of members of the Security Council on climate and security, in partnership with Mozambique and Switzerland, indicating its aspiration to ensure that climate change and its impacts are a priority on the Council’s agenda. And in a tweet published by the official account of the country’s mission to the United Nations: “On January 1, we will assume our role as co-chair of the informal expert group of members of the Security Council on Climate and Security, in partnership with Mozambique and Switzerland.” He added, “The UAE looks forward to ensuring that climate change and its impacts on peace and security issues are a priority on the Council’s agenda.”