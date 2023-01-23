The tests on the traces of milk in little Diana Pifferi’s bottle will be determined for the accusations against her mother Alessia Pifferi

The probative incident on the traces of milk in the baby’s bottle Diana Pifferiwas set for January 30th. Months have passed since the death of that 18-month-old girl, left alone at home for 6 long days and died of starvation.

The position of the mother Alessia Pifferi, after the results, it could get worse. The investigators immediately suspected the possibility that the woman could have sedated her little girl.

Two reasons led them to reach this conclusion. There bottle of En found in the kitchen, which turned out to belong to a man with whom Alessia had had an affair and by the fact that no neighbors heard the child cryas it slowly faded away.

If the outcome is positive, the accused will also be challenged premeditation. If it turns out that Pifferi sedated the child, to keep her calm until her return, she will mean by her accusation that she was aware of what could have happened.

In the meantime, the magistrate refused the defense’s request on the analysis of two cups found in the kitchen of the house: “Useless and dispersive investigations”.

The confession of the mother of little Diana Pifferi

Alessia Pifferi has been in prison since the day little Diana Pifferi was found. Her own mother confessed to having left her alone, to try to recover the relationship with his partner.

She went to Leffe, where the man lives, without the child, telling him that she had left her at the beach with his sister. To the family, however, he told of one non-existent babysitter.

It wasn’t the first time he’d left Diana alone, but he’d never done it for so many days. During her absence, Alessia also returned to Milan with the man, as the latter had to do some work. But she didn’t even bother switching to check the little onehe said he didn’t want to ruin that “relationship”already stormy.

The results of the autopsy revealed that the 18-month-old girl died Two days before of his discovery.

The prosecution is now awaiting the results on the traces of milk, which will be decisive. As well as the defense, he is waiting to find out if there are traces of anxiolytic and in the milk what quantities. If Pifferi is accused of premeditation, it will no longer be possible for her lawyers to ask for the abbreviated procedure. And it will ask for the immediate judgement on charges of pluriaggravated crime.