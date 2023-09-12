Home page World

The cruise ship “Ocean Explorer” ran aground near the coast of Greenland. A rescue is probably only possible in three days.

Nuuk – A cruise ship got stuck off the coast of Greenland. How Picture reported that the “Ocean Explorer” has been lying in a fjord about 1,400 kilometers northeast of the capital Nuuk since Monday (September 11th). So far the ship has not managed to free itself. There are a total of 206 people on board.

Rescue of the cruise ship “Ocean Explorer” only possible on Friday

“The nearest help is far away, our units are far away, and the weather can be very adverse,” Arctic Command chief Brian Jensen said Tuesday (Sept. 12).

Since the nearest command unit was around 1,200 nautical miles away when the cruise ship ran aground, a rescue would not be possible until Friday. Until then, another cruise ship would remain close to the “Ocean Explorer” to help passengers if necessary.

