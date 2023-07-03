Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

For months, the Greens and the FDP have been arguing about how much basic child security should cost – now Minister for Family Affairs Paus has to back down.

Berlin – There is still a need for clarification in the traffic light coalition on the subject of basic child security. Two billion euros are estimated for their financing for 2025 – that is significantly less than the twelve billion euros that Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) had called for. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) spoke of a “note item” in financial planning.

“But there is still no concept from the federal government and therefore no precise cost estimate,” said Lindner Handelsblatt.

Dispute over basic child security – “ongoing talks”

Previously had the Southgerman newspaper with reference to the federal financial planning for 2025 to 2027, Paus should initially only receive two billion euros per year.

It was also said that the sum should not increase over the years. The question of how much money is available for the Greens’ ambitious project is the last bone of contention in the months-long conflict within the coalition over financial planning for the next few years. The Family Ministry did not want to confirm the report on Sunday evening and referred to ongoing discussions.

Basic child security: This is planned by the Ministry of Family Affairs

The basic child security is intended to combine and expand existing family policy benefits – in addition to child benefit, also citizen benefit, child supplement or housing benefit. The plans of the Ministry of Family Affairs for basic child security provide that all children and young people under the age of 18 receive a basic amount. There will also be an additional amount for low-income families. However, this is still being negotiated in the coalition.

Bureaucracy problems in child security

What did Chancellor Olaf Scholz say in the ARD “summer interview” on the subject of the dispute? The SPD politician is confident that the coalition will agree on the structure and financing of basic child security by the end of the summer break. Many families have not yet applied for benefits such as basic child security due to ignorance or bureaucratic hurdles. (AFP/dpa/Reuters/frs)