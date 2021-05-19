ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Markus Söder wants to put climate policy at the top of the agenda. But the opposition accuses the CSU of “failure”. Even the coalition partner does not give up, despite the power of the word.

Munich – Angela Merkel was faster: after a warning shot by the Federal Constitutional Court, the federal government recently improved the climate protection law with a cabinet draft. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has also announced this for Bavaria – but the country will have to wait a little longer.

It will also be exciting to see whether the Bavarian climate change will not cause even more violent quarrels. Because not only the Greens criticize Söder’s climate announcements violently. The coalition partner Free Voters is not yet satisfied either. A point of contention for the time being is likely to remain the 10H rule, which defines the distance between wind turbines and residential developments – and, according to critics, slows down wind power in Bavaria.

Söder recently dismissed Environment Minister Thorsten Glauber (Free Voters) when it came to abolition plans. But he does not want to give up on the matter despite the CSU power word, as he did at the request of Merkur.de lets see through – albeit without calling for a specific end. The CSU had recently even warned of a “breach of the coalition” and emphasized in the person of Secretary General Markus Blume: “The 10H rule will not be shaken”.

Söders Bayern coalition: New dispute looms – Minister insists on 10H change despite CSU power word

Nevertheless: “We also have to tackle the 10H rule,” Glauber affirmed now, also with a view to criticism of the Greens of Söders course. “My goal is to promote the citizen-friendly expansion of wind power in close collaboration,” he added. A possible means for the ministry and free voters in the 10H dispute now seems to be grassroots democracy: “Citizen participation is the most important aspect. People should have a say in what happens on their doorstep, ”emphasized the minister. Most recently, the citizens of the Ebersberg district had spoken out in favor of a wind power project.

The Greens had violently reprimanded Söder’s adherence to the rule. One of the main concerns of the largest parliamentary opposition party: The current rule also applies where new systems are being built at existing locations. “Almost no locations in Bavaria keep 10H,” said Green climate spokesman Martin Stümpfig last week Merkur.de. At the same time, wind power is indispensable as a renewable energy source. The solar expansion announced by Söder alone is not enough, “since electricity consumption is highest and solar electricity generation is lowest in the winter half-year”.

Seehofer and Söder: CSU “failure” in climate protection? Green bring sobering numbers into focus

Last week, the Greens also expressed very fundamental criticism of Söder’s climate plans. Apart from a solar obligation for new buildings, the proposed climate law does not contain any concrete new measures, Stümpfig complained at a press conference. At the same time, figures prove a “failure” of Bavarian climate policy under Söder and his predecessor Horst Seehofer (also CSU), he judged. When it comes to the decrease in energy-related CO2 emissions, Bavaria – as of 2017 – only ranks 11th among the federal states. According to estimates by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, CO2 emissions in this area even increased from 2014 to 2019. And a large part of the goals announced by Söder will only take effect well beyond the current legislative period.

Glauber dismissed the criticism of the poor climate law at the request of Merkur.de not completely out of hand – but also announced new concrete steps. “The Climate Protection Act 2.0 will contain ambitious goals and new regulations. But it takes more than laws in the filing cabinet, ”he emphasized. A “powerful climate package II” is in the works. A ministry spokesman said it was a “comprehensive draft. From the protection of the state moors to the promotion of local public transport to the expansion of renewable energies. “

Söder under climate pressure: CSU is silent – Prime Minister, meanwhile, refers to generation responsibility

How Söders CSU will react as a larger coalition partner, however, seems open: The party left a request from Merkur.de on the subject unanswered. However, it is possible that there will still be a need for discussion – and insistence on the part of the Free Voters. The party’s role in climate protection had recently provoked ridicule from the Greens: “Unfortunately, what the Free Voters propose does not matter because they have nothing to report,” Stümpfig said after Söder made the first 10H advance of the junior partner had collected.

The Prime Minister himself, meanwhile, continues to show consideration for future generations: “My children and grandchildren should say: ‘You did that well back then,'” he just said in an interview. (fn)