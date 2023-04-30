Home page politics

A current survey attests to the traffic light government’s declining voter favor. The Greens in particular are hit hard. They’re falling to historic lows.

Berlin – The downward trend in approval ratings for the Greens continues. The eco-party has reached another low point in voter favor since 2021. Since the Insa survey of September 21, 2018, voter favor among the Greens has been as bad as it is at the moment.

With the exception of the survey of December 18, 2021, the Alliance 90 – The Greens has always achieved approval ratings of over 14 percent. In the new Insa survey of April 29, 2023, Habeck and Baerbock’s party slipped back to this historic low.

Greens continue to decline: Nobody is currently winning at traffic lights

Five days earlier, the party made it to 14.5 percent. The party currently seems to be a long way from the previous figures of around 20 percent. But the traffic light partner FDP also had to accept a clap in the current survey.

Traffic light still in crisis: survey shows bad values. (Archive image) © Chris Emil Janssen/IlluPics/IMAGO-Images

The party around Christian Lindner slipped from nine to eight percentage points. That is at least 3.5 percentage points less than in the 2021 election. The Greens are currently only 0.8 percentage points below their 2021 result. The free Democrats had to admit that the poll results for the FDP should be less dramatic than for the Greens have to put up with worse values ​​this year.

If there were a federal election next Sunday, the coalition would no longer exist

According to the latest Insa survey, the red of the traffic light coalition is also less bright than it was on election day almost two years ago. At that time, the Social Democrats (SPD) were able to unite 25.7 percent. Currently, the party around Chancellor Olaf Scholz would only get 21 percent.

Traffic light disaster in the Insa survey of April 29, 2023

SPD: 21 percent (4.7 percent less than in the 2021 federal election)

21 percent (4.7 percent less than in the 2021 federal election) Alliance 90 / The Greens: 14 percent (0.8 percent less than in the 2021 federal election)

14 percent (0.8 percent less than in the 2021 federal election) FDP: 8 percent (3.5 percent less than in the 2021 federal election)

8 percent (3.5 percent less than in the 2021 federal election) Source: INSA

All in all, only around 43 percent of the votes go to the parties in the traffic light government. In a Bundestag election, the three parties would therefore lack an absolute majority and a coalition would no longer be possible in this form.

Union plays at the forefront: Better result than in the federal election

The strongest force in the current Insa survey remains the Union with 28 percent. This means that the CDU/CSU is almost four percentage points better than it was in the 2021 election. At that time, the Christian Democrats and their Bavarian sister were only able to win 24.1 percent.

Facts about the INSA study Client: bild.de/BILD Implementing institute: INSA-Consultere GmbH Period of the current survey: April 24 – April 28 Respondent: 1,202 people Source: INSA

According to the current Insa survey, which took place by telephone and online, the left would also come back over the five percent hurdle. Compared to the last federal election, the voters’ favor for the smaller parties has also increased. The party listed under “Other” was able to gather eight percent. In 2021 it was only six percent. (Lucas Maier)

