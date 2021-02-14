D.he German ski racers created the next sensation at the World Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo thanks to Andreas Sander. The athlete from Ennepetal won silver in the downhill on Sunday, securing the DSV team the third medal in Italy. The 31-year-old almost achieved a great triumph: the new world champion Vincent Kriechmayr from Austria was only a hundredth of a second missing. Bronze went to Swiss co-favorite Beat Feuz (+0.18 seconds).

Before Sander, Romed Baumann had already won silver in the Super-G and Kira Weidle in the downhill. Florian Eckert won the last German men’s medal in a World Cup descent in 2001 with bronze; Hansjörg Tauscher became world champion in 1989.

“I can’t really understand it”

“That’s sensational, I don’t even know what to say,” said Sander on ARD. “I can’t really understand it.” The experienced athlete has been one of the world’s elite for years, but had never achieved a podium in the World Cup in his career. Three fifth places – including this winter at the Super-G in Val Gardena and the Downhill in Kitzbühel – were his best results.

The three other German starters on the difficult descent were not doing so well. Thomas Dreßen, like favorite Dominik Paris, screwed up the decisive part of the track on his comeback and finished 18th (+1.68). Baumann landed in 14th place (+1.30). He slipped away after crossing the finish line, slipped under the boundaries and suffered cuts to his mouth and nose. According to an initial examination, he was not seriously injured. Dominik Schwaiger finished 22nd (+2.11).