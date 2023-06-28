Here are the verdicts of group A: the hosts go by surprise from first. Disappointment for Belgium, Holland also out. In group B outside Croatia and Romania

The verdicts of group A come from the two stadiums in Tbilisi: the surprising hosts Georgia pass the round from first in the standings (in their first participation in the U21 Euro), from second place Portugal vice champion in charge. The Netherlands were eliminated and disappointed (three draws in as many games) and Charles De Ketelaere’s Belgium, whose descent into the Under 21s – in the final showdown, after three 90′ ​​appearances – did not bring benefits to the national team led on the bench by Jacky Mathijssen. This is how the first quarter-final goes: Portugal will meet England (before Group C) on 2 July in Kutaisi.

Portugal-Belgium 2-1 — The party belongs to Rui Jorge’s boys, who send the Belgians home thanks to the (hotly contested) penalty that Tiago Dantas converts in the final. The beginning is lively, above all for the mistakes: those in the phrasing of the Portuguese, those in the defensive covers of a Belgium that has lost confidence after having two goals come back from Georgia. Stealing the ball under high pressure, Belgium went on goal after just 2′ and found the post with Openda (definitely the best of him). Immediately afterwards, on the opposite front, it was the former Lazio player Pedro Neto who spun his left foot from the edge, but Vandevoordt said no. Belgium’s formation is always fluid, with De Ketelaere determining the set-up in the middle: the AC Milan player starts again as an atypical midfielder, but with ample license to attack the area or move under striker in a 4-2-3 formation. 1. He doesn’t lack in spirit of sacrifice (in the first half he stands out for a good defensive intervention), but once again he doesn’t shine. To record, in the first half, at least another great opportunity for each side with Fabio Silva and Balikwisha who enhance the concentration of the goalkeepers (Portuguese Biai is very reactive). At the start of the second half Portugal – forced to win – tried to give themselves a more vertical propensity, a change of attitude that immediately paid off. From the left lane (little traveled in the first half) Fabio Silva’s cross was born, a deflection sent the ball soaring but Joao Neves tamed it with a splendid right-footed volley that was worth the lead (55′). The pearl comes from the youngest on the pitch, 18 years old, an attacking midfielder whom Benfica have seen grow up in their academy, locking him up with a contract until 2028. Finding themselves virtually eliminated, Belgium shakes up with the changes and it takes just ten minutes to equalize: Openda empties the area widening to the right and draws a nice cross, on which the new substitute Vertessen attacks the near post to make it 1-1. But it’s not over. Just when Belgium seems to be living its best moment, the story changes: Debast misses a clearance with a header and raises a bell tower on which he goes to disturb Paulo Bernardo, hit by a wide arm from the same Anderlecht defender. Captain Tiago Dantas (89′) is very cold from the penalty spot, pushing Portugal to the quarter-finals when the suitcases for the return home seemed already closed. See also F2 | Fracture in the right heel for Enzo Fittipaldi

Netherlands 1-1 Georgia — Driven by the overflowing enthusiasm of the Boris Paichadze audience (43,043 spectators, historical record for the event), Georgia made history: first time at the U21 European Championship and successful qualification for the quarterfinals, even without the contribution of the great absentee Kvaratskhelia. The start is Dutch traction, with attacks on Taylor’s area that the home team find it hard to read: the Ajax commando (who has already made his debut in the senior national team) hits the post twice with as many shots head, then Gravenberch and Summerville also try with a right-footed shot that touches the far post. Georgia resists and suddenly fights back. In the 42nd minute Davitashvili started just beyond halfway and was irresistible in the lead, Holland was cut into slices by the Bordeaux winger who reached the finish line with a precise left footed shot from the heart of the area. Beautiful goal, celebrated with a long lap of the field. However, the joy of the people of Tbilisi does not last long: the Netherlands pour in en masse in search of an equalizer and find it (deserved) with the usual Taylor, good at coordinating after a rebound in the area in the very long recovery of the first half (between the interruptions , also the one for the entrance of a dog in the field). After the interval, the Netherlands rushed forward in search of the only possible result, that victory which however did not arrive despite – these are the final statistics – 64% ball possession and 25 shots. The Georgian fort resists and the unimaginable first place comes with 5 points, after beating Portugal 2-0 on their debut and coming from 0-2 to 2-2 against Belgium. See also The 2 successes and the 3 errors of America in its 3-1 victory against Mazatlán

group b — Four goals for a draw that leaves everything unchanged at the top of group B and denies Ukraine success in the final minutes. In Bucharest it ends 2-2, at the end of 90′ which serve only to establish the first and second place in the group after the already certain eliminations of Croatia and Romania (which in the meantime end with a lackluster 0-0). Ukraine caressed success by going ahead twice with Vyonnyk and Sudakov, but the “baby Roja” made up for it both times by saving the lead with a flash from Ruiz in the 90th minute. Spain will face the runners-up of group D (currently Italy), while Ukraine will challenge the first.

Spain-Ukraine 2-2 — First place yes, but not at any cost. At least that’s how it seems to read the two initial eleven filled with reinforcements. If Rotan rests key players such as Trubin, Mudryk and Bondarenko, so does the Spanish Denia, who reshuffles the cards leaving out Baena, Ruiz, Tenas and Veiga. But the high pace from the very first bars and the many chances in the first 45′ demonstrate that victory counts for both. He counts for a Spain that starts well in the first 10 ‘with a lively Barrenetxea to then suffer the overwhelming return of their rivals and return to command in the second half, with the entry of the starters. It also counts a lot for a Ukraine that literally puts “baby Roja” under for a good half hour exhibiting a great ball game on the ground and excellent individual players, Nazarenko in the first place, author of the lunge and precise cross for the winning header by Vyunnyk in the 43rd minute. Spain amply deserves to get back into the game after two sensational wastes in the first half (with Barrenetxea and Camello) and a brilliant second half, inaugurated by Zhelizko’s clumsy own goal on Riquelme’s center, the man of the match in the second 45’. But a trivial foul in the area by Guillamon revived Ukraine’s ambitions, taking the lead again in the 81st minute thanks to a precise penalty by Sudakov. It seems over for Spain, who however find the incredible equalizer in the 90th minute thanks to a splendid cue from Ruiz on the right front: dribbling back and a deadly low shot that mocks Neshcheret. See also Diego Cocca sets his sights on this Atlético San Luis player

Croatia-Romania 0-0 — Tasteless challenge instead that between Croatia and Romania, little interested in looking for a victory in any case useless before saying goodbye to the tournament. In a context with low rhythms and low competition, it is mostly the individuals who emerge with some impromptu ideas. For example those of Popescu, number one danger for the Croatian defense which wavers between 23′ and 26′ having to appeal to Pandur’s reflexes, good at removing a blow from the Romanian full-back from under the crossbar. Croatia’s reaction was timid until the break, much better instead in the second half. The balance was reversed in the second 45′, with the Croatians nearly taking the lead several times, but Prsir and Fruk lacked precision in front of Tarnovanu. Almost double the goals in the end for Croatia, but the score remains goalless.