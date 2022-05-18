Devolo presented two kits with the latest features of Wi-Fi 6, state-of-the-art mesh technology and G.hn standard powerline, the fastest. A state-of-the-art home entertainment: it will be possible to take advantage of the network, without more interruptions, using it for streaming in a fluid resolution of 4K or 8K, to play with the smartphone and make video calls.

Home entertainment requires stable Wi-Fi

From movies to TV series, from music to video games to smart working: with the number of devices connected to the internet, the number of options available grows, but the volume of data becomes more and more a challenge for a single router. Furthermore, as the distance between routers and devices increases, they lose power and very often the most obsolete models fail to guarantee a large number of end devices. Now, Thanks to the new devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 Mesh Kit, a large amount of content is available at the push of a button.

Devolo in fact, it offers the right solution to modernize home networks. The practical adapters transform any power outlet in a high-speed access point with Wi-Fi cutting edge. The intelligent combination of innovative technologies ensures a consistently high data transmission rate. Adapters generate a network Stable Wi-Fi in the 2.4 and 5 GHz frequency band, in compliance with the Wi-Fi 6 standard, the G.hn Powerline backbone guarantees a robust connection that goes beyond walls and ceilings. The solution is very simple:

Featuring true plug-and-play convenience, gThe adapters connect to each other in a fully automated automatic pairing process and provide a state-of-the-art wireless home network. The router’s Wi-Fi can and should be turned off after installation to create a perfectly harmonized Wi-Fi 6 home network.

In this way, any wireless network can be replaced in a short time by state-of-the-art Wi-Fi, with the convenience of the Mesh. This includes, for example, the function Airtime Fairness to provide faster end devices with more airtime. Or again the Band Steeringwhich automatically connects end devices to the best frequency band to enable intelligent management of the wireless network. Access Point Steering and Client Steering, in turn, ensure a seamless connection from one Devolo Magic 2 WiFi adapter to the nextfor example when users move around the house with a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

With the new Devolo the home network benefits from the advantages offered by the current Wi-Fi6 standard (also known as Wi-Fi ax). Among these, especially theOFDMA (orthogonal frequency-division multiple access), a tmodulation technology that uses the available frequencies more efficiently. Thanks to the bidirectional MU-MIMO, it is also possible to connect several end devices at the same time and optimally. This is especially important for modern homes, as the number of Wi-Fi end devices is growing every year. Also the Target Wake Time (TWT), greatly optimized compared to conventional networks, controls wireless communication extremely efficiently and puts devices in sleep mode longer if they don’t need a connection at the moment. This smoother and longer pause in wireless communication saves energy and battery capacity.

Prices and availability

Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 Mesh is now available in two different variants: the Starter Kit contains two adapters at the price of € 349.90 (VAT included). For covering larger living spaces, the devolo kit Magic 2 WiFi 6 Mesh Multiroom includes three adapters priced at € 499.90 (VAT included).

The devices are fully compatible with all other products of the devolo Magic series and with all current routers. devolo provides a three-year manufacturer’s warranty on all products. The devolo Home Network app is available free of charge for iOS and Android. It guides you step-by-step through the setup process and, after first use, makes managing your home network a breeze. This makes cutting-edge technology accessible even to users who have little or no experience working with network technology.