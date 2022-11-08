Lorenzo will take to the field at the Allianz Cloud after the first match of the day between the blue Passaro and Lehecka
The fifth edition of the Intesa Sanpaolo Nex-Gen Atp Finals begins today at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, or the end-of-year Masters reserved for the 8 best Under 21s in world tennis. For the first time since 2017 (the 2020 edition was not held due to the pandemic) three out of eight Italians are at the start. There are Lorenzo Musetti, Francesco Passaro and Matteo Arnaldi. The latter earned his place in the competition just two days ago, taking advantage of Holger Rune’s forfeit who, having won the Paris Bercy tournament, became the reserve of the ATP Finals.
Today’s program
It starts today at 2 pm with the match between the Czech Jiri Lehecka and Francesco Passaro. After 3 pm, Lorenzo Musetti will make his debut, the player with the highest ranking of the 8 qualified players, who will face Chinese Taipei Chun Hsin Tseng. In the evening, at 19:30, Matteo Arnaldi against the American Brandon Nakashima and followed by the British Jack Draper against the Swiss Dominic Stricker. Nakashima, Lehecka,
The groups
Passaro and Arnaldi are in the green group, along with Lehecka and Nakashima. Musetti, Draper, Tseng and Stricker are in the red one. The first two enter the crossed semifinals on Friday, while the final on Saturday.
8 November – 08:18
