The fifth edition of the Intesa Sanpaolo Nex-Gen Atp Finals begins today at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, or the end-of-year Masters reserved for the 8 best Under 21s in world tennis. For the first time since 2017 (the 2020 edition was not held due to the pandemic) three out of eight Italians are at the start. There are Lorenzo Musetti, Francesco Passaro and Matteo Arnaldi. The latter earned his place in the competition just two days ago, taking advantage of Holger Rune’s forfeit who, having won the Paris Bercy tournament, became the reserve of the ATP Finals.