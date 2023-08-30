There is great movement in and out. After the arrivals of Guerra and Stivanello we think about the midfield. And the rose is slimmed down

Juventus Next Gen is particularly active on the market in this final rush. After the arrival of Simone Guerra (Over striker, valuable for Serie C) here is another reinforcement: it is Riccardo Stivanello, defender born in 2004, on loan from Bologna. We are now working for another adult midfielder, who can be a reference for the growth of the Unders in the squad: advanced speeches with Palermo for Samuele Damiani, a twenty-five year old from the Empoli school. On the other hand, the agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Kamara faded away: the bianconeri proposed a loan with the right to buy, the German club opened only to monetize the sale immediately.

The squad of the second team in these last days of the market will be further streamlined between loans and outright exits. Daniel Leo said goodbye to Juventus definitively to move to Crotone, where he finds Lamberto Zauli on the bench. Even the sale of Yannick Cotter to Yverdon is final: the Swiss forward was unable to make his mark in Italy as hoped for a couple of years ago, but in between he had to deal with some physical too. Foreign destination, in Spain, for Felix Correia: loan to Gil Vicente, with the hope that he can return to the levels of a few years ago.

After Facundo Gonzalez, who could return to the first-team position at Continassa next summer, Juve also loaned the 19-year-old Alessandro Ventre to Sampdoria: the operation is useful for not crowding the Under 19 defense and finding the next year more guys ready to jump into the professionals. In Serie B, Alessandro Riccio is already available to Paolo Bianco at Modena: he will be one of the Juventus club's special observed principalities during the year. Da Graca is on Lecco's list, but it's not the only solution being evaluated at the moment. While Cudrig is in the direction of Perugia.