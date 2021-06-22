There Next Gen has now reached the our hands, and he did it not only through advertisements and trailers, but directly with consoles and some “Little taste” of what we might or might not expect from the future. It is as if we are in a strange one limbo however, it is as if things were going out but we were still waiting for something, waiting for this Next Gen to affirm itself above all the others that preceded it, to definitively impose itself by detaching itself from the past, detaching itself from everything that came first. It’s about a sensation common, of a feeling in which one looks at the present but even more at the future, towards an endless becoming that awaits a direct materialization, pushing the gaze of gamers beyond a blanket that can now only be touched.

A lot of the video games currently released for Playstation 5 ed Xbox Series X / S have amazed and enraptured us, even if the common sensations have not yet found a real tangible dimension, a fixed and current moment in which to develop definitively, and therefore thewaiting, a strange expected daughter of our generation and all subsequent ones, perhaps intrinsically linked to new ways of consumption of the average player.

Hype, Next Gen, and the greats?

This is precisely the central point of what is happening. The market brings out new consoles with all the credentials to go well beyond the results achieved in the past, yet curiously continues to do so to be tied to what has been, with a plurality of works that perhaps, at least on paper, they are not totally Next Gen, since they also come out on previous consoles (obviously not all). Certainly we continue to talk about sensation, starting also from what this era has accustomed us to.

What if it were the player himself to not be able to enjoy anything anymore? Basing the current videogame market all its potential – or almost – onhype, it remains fascinating to analyze the impact that this type of commercial approach has on the contemporary reading of the average player, when approaching the videogame landscape. Times have changed, and obviously the way to use the various titles, and the general approach to the various purchases. Examples of disastrous developments related to the kind of anticipations there have been, even in extremely close temporal dimensions, and have shown how delicate, currently speaking, the bond between consumer and purchase (Cyberpunk 2077 with CD Projekt Red was a clear example of this, and a warning for the future). It is undeniable that the moment a player, or a fan of something, becomes attached to the product, he binds himself by continuing to project expectations and hopes onto it, which will push him to fantasize and live an emotionally exhausting wait.

Much of the current merit is based precisely on this, it is based oninspire people to project emotional superstructures on purchases future, even going so far as to generate feelings even towards projects that are not yet known, and that have not yet been touched by hand. This Next Gen is extremely young, and perhaps he is still looking for his own path, there is still a lot to experience, and it is likely that much of this expectation towards the future is precisely inspired by strategies of aforementioned sales, which could lead to feelings of dissatisfaction, but also of distraction towards the present.

We are therefore perpetually projected to the future? Are we therefore trapped or opposed by a system that would like to see us continually spend our money on new products? In reality, there is no clear, clear-cut and direct answer to this kind of questions, also because it is true that the current market is certainly learning from past mistakes, from the catastrophic problems that have emerged very recently and not, starting from a type of marketing such as the one described above. In addition, gamers have a minimum learned from this recent past, and the confidence in the hype is decreasing more and more, towards a sales tool that continually touches unprecedented emotional chords. People are learning to read a little more cynical towards what is to come. So, on the one hand we have this desire to discover and see and touch, and on the other hand, however, a certain fear of what happened.

What do we expect from the future?

In this period the ads linked to the Next Gen have been many, even if much more dosed than in the past, and perhaps excited, in a certain way. This certainly remains one of the most curious steps forward not only within the present dimension, but also towards what we could see in relation to the future announcements that this market reserves for all of us. There is talk of a new chapter of God of War, we speak of a sequel to The Last of Us (maybe even some DLC), is expected Final Fantasy XVI, the new Horizon: Forbidden West, etc. Lots of IPs that, willy-nilly, have stolen our hearts over the years, and that have proven their value even reinventing themselves, even laying the foundations of experiences imprinted in the memory of many fans.

We are therefore in a moment in which hope and expectation are the masters, but trying to get hold of an audience very different from the past (hopefully), an audience that has changed, an audience that has learned from its mistakes and has seen with its own eyes how the market can to fail in its promises, an audience that can’t wait to invest their money, time and above all heart in what the various developers and authors have in store for them, continuing to cherish in the depth, always, that glimmer of hope which pushes us to believe and see what is not yet there, but which could easily come true.

The means are all there, this is precisely the point, it remains only to understand and see when and how they will be exploited one hundred percent, “Breaking” with everything that was there before – positively – and managing works and works that can make full use of the potential complete that this Next Gen has to offer. Hoping, not only in the creation of new chapters related to sagas and series that we all know well, but also in the development of Unpublished IPs, (perhaps in a crescendo also linked to future activities that will see involved Kojima, and some of his interesting behind-the-scenes creative and commercial movements) not necessarily exclusive to one or the other console, but still something that breaks the ties with what we know. We have seen experiments of this type (with Returnal for example, an extremely classic title but still capable of exploring new paths), and we hope for a creative release for the future … and the nearest present.

However, the contribution of the past on current productions, and especially on perception that the gamer has towards the outgoing products. We have been used to jobs like GTA 5 (and even just trying to imagine what a sixth chapter of the Rockstar Games series, with all the current technical potential, could leave you dismayed in the tide of expressive possibilities that open up before us), such as Skyrim and the aforementioned, and now the expectations of what is to come are justifiably very high, if not mammoth. For now we just have to imagine everything that could escape thanks to the current technical possibilities, in the hope of a Next Gen that will leave us breathless, that takes everything we have witnessed up to now and makes it obsolete to the core, improving it underneath. every single aspect.