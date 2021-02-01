There is no doubt that 2021 is an important year to consider making the leap to the next generation of video games since several titles that come out this year will have much better visuals and it is an ideal time to buy and update the Pc.

The problem with all this is that there is a possible price increase in the new video cards for Pc. Why? One would think that cryptocurrency farms are being put back together, however, this is not the case, there is another reason and it is not very positive to say.

At the moment, the new video cards use a GDDR6 or GDRR6X VRAM memory, and the problem at the moment is that these components are going to go up in price in China, the place where they are manufactured. This increase will take effect on February 12 and both NVIDIA as AMD could be affected.

According to available information, video card and component manufacturers for Pc as MSI, ASUS and Gigabyte they are going to have to increase the price of their products due to this issue, which not only involves increasing the cost of these components.

The problem of video cards and updating a PC right now

For 3 or 4 years, the video cards of Pc They have been through quite interesting times. First, buy a GeForce 1080 for your PC it was a martyrdom, because there were no thanks to the Bitcoin farms back then.

Then the assembly market of Pc stabilized a bit and there was already a video card in piles, but we weren’t counting on the next generation coming in 2020 and that NVIDIA Y AMD They were already preparing something to update their offerings beyond the generation.

To this we must add that the pandemic caused by COVID-19 It caused a global manufacturing and logistics problem that affected all processes. Now if you want to build a PcYou will have to save, look for an offer and find the best time to renew, because the situation will get complicated.

