The broom goes through the hipster corner in Bologna, the Scrambler family gets a big makeover; more modern, lighter and more electronics in the form of standard Ride by Wire, Riding Modes and a quickshifter. Oh yeah, and the family has been reduced to three family members: the Icon, Full Throttle and the Nightshift.

The new-generation Ducati Scrambler has been completely redesigned, “keeping the spirit,” says Ducati. Okay, let’s see what that means exactly. The Scrambler is in any case recognizable in terms of design, but also has a few novelties in that area. The headlamp, now fully LED, retains the iconic “X” but has been redesigned, as has the signature semicircle of the LED taillight. The tank is still made of steel, but on the Icon now with interchangeable covers that, together with the mudguards and details on the headlight, let the Scrambler color better with your cool sneakers. The dashboard will do it from 2023 with a 4.3-inch color TFT display and (so) with more info.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler has also been overhauled from a technical point of view, with the biggest gain being the 4 kg weight reduction, with a flashier handling character as the ultimate goal.

The chassis is completely new, both trellis frame and swingarm went to the drawing board again, ultimately resulting in a shock absorber that has now been moved ‘traditionally’ in the middle. Incidentally, the subframe is now separated from the main frame. That makes a difference in the event of any damage… Good news, the steering cams have moved slightly and so the steering angle has increased. That makes turning briefly for your favorite coffee bar just a little less embarrassing. Also good in that respect: the new eight-place clutch is lighter and with more feeling to operate. The wheels are also fresh in design (nice multi-spoke) and still with a slightly different 18″ and 17″ combination front and rear.

The Desmodue engine is now the last air-cooled Mohican within the Ducati ranks and has been thoroughly overhauled internally. Still good for 73 hp but about 2.5 kg lighter than the previous generation. The traditional two-cylinder engine does get a visit from the electronics police. Ride by Wire should finally completely smooth out the somewhat nervous throttle response and has the added ‘advantage’ that the Scrambler now has traction control and two riding modes as standard: Road and Wet. The standard equipment is completed by cornering ABS, neat. The Quick Shift up/down is standard on the Full Throttle and available as an accessory on the rest of the range. Also available as an accessory is the Ducati Multimedia System, which offers the possibility to manage music and calls by connecting your smartphone to the bike.

Ducati Scrambler Icon

The Slip-on. The new tank is the element that shapes the new Scrambler Icon. In fact, the colored part is a replaceable cover, as are the fenders, the labels on the wheels and the small headlight covers. The three standard colors (’62 Yellow, Thrilling Black and Ducati Red) are complemented by six others, available as accessory kits, to dress up the new Ducati Scrambler Icon in nine different colours. The Ducati Scrambler Icon features new handlebars that are lower and closer to the rider for greater control. The saddle has also been redesigned.

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle

The Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is the sportiest model. The number plates on the side bear the number 62 – 1962 was the debut year of the first Ducati Scrambler. The Full Throttle’s sporty character is underlined by a shorter front fender, a rear without a rear fender, red labels on the alloy wheels, a street-legal Termignoni muffler, Ducati Performance LED indicators and Quick Shift up/down.

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift

The most elegant. Distinguished by more classic and refined details, such as the café-racer style saddle, stitched and in the dark shade, or the alternation of glossy and matt surfaces. Ducati Scrambler Nightshift, like Full Throttle, has side number plates, minimal front fender, no rear fender, black finishes for the aluminum details, as well as compact LED turn signals. The Nebula Blue color scheme and the wire wheels, now completely black, give the Nightshift its own distinct identity.

The prices? In the Netherlands you pay € 12,590 for the Scrambler Icon and € 13,390 for the Full Throttle and Nightshift. In Belgium €10,990 for the Scrambler Icon and €12,490 for the Full Throttle and Nightshift.

The Scramblers are expected at dealers from the end of March 2023.