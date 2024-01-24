We have already had the opportunity to talk about AMD's launch event at CES in Vegas, where the entire presentation focused solely on the near future for the Sunnyvale company's lineup.

Leaving further information on upcoming launches for future events was not surprisingwith Computex just a few months away the desire to keep some information warm is obvious to have material with which enthusiasts can talk.

However, this strategy has not stopped the most hardcore leakers, who are certainly not discouraged by the absence of official comments or by some small references in some presentations…

Kepler (again), via a post on shows us a new reference found on Github of the next generations of APUscodenamed “Strix Point” and “Strix Halo”.

Nobody is leak-proof It would be unthinkable to believe that a single slide would have been enough to keep the hottest spirits of leakers and enthusiasts at bay With the AMD 8000 series APUs still not launched on the market, although widely discussed and even already seen on Geekbench, it is not surprising to learn that if the market awaits the 8000 series, within the AMD offices not only is the next version already being talked about, but it is also being actively developed.

Develop and produce a CPU (or an APU) it is an extremely complex job and It's perfectly normal to “split” your R&D to work simultaneously on multiple generations: in this case we have support for Strix Point, an evolution of the current lineup launching within a few days and even a reference to the next generation, Strix Halo!

Finding references to future generations on Github is a rather common activity and it should not be surprising that leakers are active in looking for this information: GitHub is a platform used massively by programmers who upload code to make it available or work on it "as a group" e some of the AMD projects with related code can actually be found there.