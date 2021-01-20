The planning of coronavirus vaccinations in Germany is criticized in many places. Now a mayor from Hessen makes no secret of his displeasure. Now North Rhine-Westphalia is pulling the rip cord.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The Covid-19 case numbers are high in early 2021 and there is a hard corona lockdown with strict rules .

: The are high in early 2021 and there is a In this situation the hopes rest on the Coronavirus vaccines .

. But in many places they are running Vaccinations against Corona because of missing Vaccine doses not at all – a mayor off Hesse vent his anger now.

Update from January 20, 10:50 p.m.: There are very few Deaths after vaccinations against the coronavirus. There are increasing signs that the dead are old and from nursing homes. One authority is in favor of a weighing up (see link).

Corona vaccinations in Germany: NRW imposes vaccination ban in hospitals

Update from January 20, 10:24 a.m.: The country North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) imposed one Immediate vaccination stop in hospitals, with Biontech vaccine are supplied. The reasons are delivery problems, according to an email from the Ministry of Health, which the German Press Agency has received. A ministry spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the letter on Wednesday. Several media had previously reported.

Pfizer announced at short notice last Friday that it would reduce the delivery quantities of the Biontech corona vaccine. Modifications at a plant in Belgium are the reason for this. The federal and state governments had criticized the short-term information on this.

NRW had actually planned to make a vaccination offer to “all employees in hospitals in hospital areas particularly affected by Corona (e.g. emergency rooms, COVID-19 wards)” from January 18.

NRW imposes an immediate vaccination ban in clinics

Due to the delayed delivery of the corona vaccine from Biontech, North Rhine-Westphalia is postponing the start of vaccinations for people over 80 who live at home. The 53 vaccination centers in the country take theirs Operation now only on February 8th – a week later than previously planned, as a spokesman for the NRW Ministry of Health said on Wednesday at the request of the German Press Agency.

There will be no first vaccinations in the coming week, yes Second vaccinations should be carried out as planned in hospitals and inpatient care facilities. 80,000 vaccine doses are planned for this, said a spokeswoman for the State Health Office in Düsseldorf to the AFP news agency.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Mayor rages because of vaccination disaster in his city – “There has been toil”

First report from January 19, 2021

Munich / Hanau – Difficult fight against Covid-19: The criticism of planning and organization of the CoronavirusVaccinations in Germany continues to hold. Now a mayor from Hessen has given free rein to his displeasure.

Coronavirus vaccinations in Germany: Six of 28 vaccination centers open in Hesse

Specifically: In Hanau near Frankfurt am Main stands a Vaccination centerthat would actually be ready for use is empty – and it will probably not be able to open in the coming weeks either. Because the vaccine against that insidious corona is also absent here.

“The employees worked hard to get it done. Many citizens do not understand that it has not been used since December 11th. I don’t understand either, ”said Hanau’s Mayor Claus Kaminsky (SPD) at World live.

The background: On this Tuesday (January 19th) the opened first six of 28 (planned) vaccination centers in Hessen, Hanau but was not one of them.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Further criticism of the planning of Covid-19 vaccinations

Not only that they open up comparatively late on December 27th, with a view to the first vaccinations another 22 vaccination centers should not start their important work until February 9th due to the lack of a vaccine. What counts in the Corona crisis According to many politicians and experts, as is well known, every day.

Also elsewhere in Hesse it doesn’t run smoothly: that Vaccination center in Wiesbaden has started its work. Up to 1000 people could be vaccinated here every day. Could. But there are significantly fewer. There is a lack of sufficient vaccine doses. (pm)

