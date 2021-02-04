With the second home defeat in a row, Liverpool FC has to accept another setback in the league competition. Defending the championship doesn’t just seem unlikely at the moment – Andrew Robertson even admits that you’re not even in the title race right now.
With the 0: 1 against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening, Liverpool FC suffered their second home defeat in a row. That has not happened to the club since 2012, i.e. for over eight years. Until recently, Anfield Road was unbeaten for almost three years. From the title contender in the Champions League to “only” the big number, from the hoped-for defending the championship title in the Premier League to the fear of a qualifying place for the premier class.
“As it currently stands, we are not in the title race,” Andrew Robertson told the bitter truth (via Daily Mail). On Sunday there will be a hit against league leaders Manchester City, who is “always a big game” regardless of the circumstances.
The left-back continued: “We’re seven points behind them and they still have one more game to play. I think they’d say the same if they’d been tied for ten points. We have to get back to Liverpool first, that everyone knows.”
In the end, you are “still a good team,” says Robertson, and something like that won’t change overnight. “Brighton was better today. We were very disappointing in all areas. You have to give them credit for the good game. They created opportunities, squeezed us – everything we wanted to do,” said the 26-year-old. Looking back, however, nothing worth mentioning was achieved. Now you have to find a way to get back to the previous results.
Of course, Jürgen Klopp is the focus. The current season of the Reds has even been compared with the crash with BVB in the 2014/15 season: After years of success through absolute power football, a certain tiredness seems to set in, with which it is becoming increasingly difficult to call up the originally good performances . This comparison is of course not too appropriate, after all, black-yellow was in 18th place in the Bundesliga before the second half of the season, even if they still reached seventh place in the end.
However, Klopp addressed the issue of fatigue while explaining the disappointing result: “Brighton rightly won the game, deserved it. They were fresher than us, they did a lot of things better and we had too many easy ball losses. We didn’t worked a lot, the team looked tired to me today, mentally tired and that doesn’t lead to the best game. “
A problem that remains prominent is the unfortunate injury on the defensive. New players have been brought in central defense with Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04 and Ben Davies from Preston North End, but they haven’t been on the field just a few days after their move. As a result, Captain Jordan Henderson had to move back to the defense center. There he does his job well, but his class is now missing in midfield. This is not only noticeable in the stability and security in possession of the ball, but also in the connection between defensive and offensive.
With him there is inevitably missing a link that should not be underestimated towards the actually phenomenally well-staffed attack. The result in summary: Far too few scoring opportunities are created. Also against Brighton, where Liverpool could only fire one shot on the opposing goal. In the previous league bankruptcy in the home stadium against Burnley there were six pieces, but only one big chance. Not enough, even if you have absolute world-class players like Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino in your ranks.
For the first time since October 1984 (!) The Reds failed to score in three consecutive home games. The bad luck with injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip not only has direct consequences for the defense, but also (indirect) for the otherwise feared storm.
Under these circumstances, which currently prevail at the Klopp Club, you are not a team in the title race – as Robertson relentlessly put it. A lot can be won in the game against City at the weekend, but again a lot can be lost.
The coach tried to take some pressure off his team: “We are not interested in the (point) gap at the moment. That is the result of the results that we already had. What we can influence is the next game. It wasn’t today enough. We know that and we have to change that. “
