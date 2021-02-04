The left-back continued: “We’re seven points behind them and they still have one more game to play. I think they’d say the same if they’d been tied for ten points. We have to get back to Liverpool first, that everyone knows.”

1984 – Liverpool have failed to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since October 1984, with the Reds’ goalless run at Anfield currently standing at 348 minutes. Ready. pic.twitter.com/10UTHWSqfa – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

The coach tried to take some pressure off his team: “We are not interested in the (point) gap at the moment. That is the result of the results that we already had. What we can influence is the next game. It wasn’t today enough. We know that and we have to change that. “