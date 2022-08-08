The fifth team of A comes out in the thirty-second: neroverdi defeated 3-2 at Braglia. Blessin’s boys beat Benevento with the same score. In the evening, Mihajlovic’s team beats Cosenza 1-0 and Alvini’s team knocks out Ternana

The defensive castle of Cosenza holds up for more than an hour, capable of keeping up with Bologna despite the category of difference (the Croatian Matosevic’s saves were decisive). Then, in the 65th minute, Sansone invents the billiard shot from outside the box and gives the move to the round of 32 (1-0 at Dall’Ara) to Mihajlovic’s team (who sees himself in his place on the bench) and Arnautovic (best in the field and courted by the Premier). Alvini’s Cremonese (3-2 at Ternana) also passes the turn: Lombardi ahead with Bogdan (own goal) and Okereke, then the Umbrians make two of them all at once (with Rovaglia in Palumbo) but the signing of Quagliata definitively closes the accounts for the newly promoted in A. On the afternoon of the last day dedicated to the 32nd of the Italian Cup Sassuolo fell, unexpectedly beaten by Modena 3-2. Same score in Marassi’s challenge won by Genoa over Benevento.

GENOA-BENEVENTO 3-2 – Good first for the Blessin Griffin. Genoa ahead, Benevento beaten 3-2 at Ferraris: the rossoblù in front of over ten thousand spectators have overtaken the team from Caserta and will now face Spal in the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. Genoa immediately showed its strength, with Gudmundsson’s brace and Coda’s goal from a penalty in the second half, also author of two assists for the Icelandic in the first half. However, the Caserta team tried to stay always in the game, reopening the game before the break with Glik’s winning header, which allowed the guests to go to the break at 2-1. Benevento protests for the action from which the first Genoa advantage was born, on a Sabelli-Letizia contact (who remained on the ground) not punished by the referee Colombo, a decision then confirmed by the Var check. Viviani’s slap on Sabelli yields the penalty of 3-1 in the second half, after the referee had initially whistled a foul from the edge of the area. Nasca, from the Var room, reported instead that the episode had occurred in the area. In the final, Blessin’s team tried in vain to close the game missing the 4-1, until at 50 ‘of the second half Karic took advantage of a mistake by Galdames by signing the final 3-2 from the edge of the area. See also It is vital for Barcelona that Dembélé renew

MODENA-SASSUOLO 3-2 – Big shot of Tesser’s Modena who beats Sassuolo 3-2 at the Braglia stadium. The hosts are ahead 2-0 with goals from Falcinelli and Mosti, before the break shortens the neroverdi with a penalty from Berardi. In the second half Modena scored a third goal, again with Mosti, who scored a brace. In the final another Sassuolo goal with Ayhan but it is not enough. In the next round, Tesser’s team will have to contend with the winner from Cremonese-Ternana.

Bologna-Cosenza 1-0 – Mihajlovic relies on 3-5-2. In attack, Arnautovic plays regularly, despite Manchester United’s market sirens: alongside the Austrian there is space for Samson. Official debut for the former Cagliari Lykogiannis. Dionigi instead opts for a 4-3-3 with Larrivey supported by Brignola and D’Urso. The first ring, at 16 ‘, is from Arnautovic, who turns in a handkerchief and tests Matosevic’s reflexes. The home team plays high and proposes but struggles to find space against an opponent well positioned on the pitch. At 37 ‘Sansone tries from a tight angle, in vain, while Soriano’s conclusion at 40’ goes out on the bottom. At the start of the second half Samson and Arnautovic (with heel) close to the advantage in the 49th minute. Between Bologna and the 1-0 there is the usual Matosevic, who in the 58th minute removes De Silvestri’s (headed) conclusion from the mirror. At 65 ‘, however, the defensive castle of Cosenza falls, pierced by a goal from distance from Samson (razor-edged in the low corner). From there to the triple whistle practically nothing happens: Bologna will face Cagliari in the round of 32. See also Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Ferran Torres, Aubameyang, Martial and much more

CREMONESE-TERNANA 3-2 – In the Cremonese of mister Alvini space from 1 ‘for the new signings Radu, Chiriches and Pickel. In attack, paired with Tsadjout, there is the former Venezia Okereke: behind them Zanimacchia. In front of Lucarelli’s Ternana Partipilo, Pettinari and Rovaglia play. Just Partipilo, at 11 ‘, wastes a sort of penalty in motion, shooting high. The Lombards respond with the acrobatic cue of Tsadjout, who with the heel (thanks to Bogdan’s deviation) concocts the goal of the advantage on Zanimacchia’s cross-shot (14 ‘). At 22 ‘, on the development of a corner, Okereke heads the double. Cremonese, always with Okereke, touches the trio in the 32nd minute: Iannarilli opposes. The match seems more than ever channeled but the incredible thing happens upon returning from the locker room, with the Umbrians equalizing it in a couple of minutes: first, at 54 ‘, Rovaglia beats Radu with his head and then, at 58’, Palumbo eludes Chiriches and breaks the power grid. Immediate reaction of the gray and reds: Quagliata, as soon as he entered, took care of bringing Cremonese forward on an uncertainty of the opponent’s defensive line (60 ‘). And at 66 ‘only the save of the usual Iannarilli denies the poker to Acella; while at 75 ‘Radu saves on Martella. Shortly after, in the 79th minute, Palumbo hits the crossbar. And in the 82nd minute Vasquez touches the fourth goal. Six minutes of recovery, at the end of which Cremonese (who will go to Florence on Sunday for the first of the championship) can celebrate the arrival in the round of 32, in which she will face Modena. See also Latest news on signings in América: Sory Kaba, Néstor Araujo, Agustín Marchesín and more

