From: Robin Dittrich, Julia Hanigk

Driving through Hungary is becoming more expensive. The prices for digital motorway vignettes rose significantly at the beginning of the year – and even individual stretches are suddenly subject to a fee.

Budapest – Since July 2024, hundreds of thousands of trucks in Germany have been subject to a truck toll. In other European countries, including Hungary, this fee is also charged for cars. And it seems that motorway toll fees are steadily increasing in popular holiday regions: Croatia, but there have also been price increases in Italy. At the beginning of the year, Hungary also raised fees significantly.

Hungary has increased the cost of the motorway toll: This is how much the vignette costs

Since the beginning of the year, drivers in Hungary have had to dig deeper into their pockets to travel through the country. The sometimes significantly increased prices affect cars, motorcycles and mobile homes, as the ADAC reported among other things. The prices for the digital motorway vignette have increased by up to 16 percent.

In Hungary, the prices for driving through the country have been increased. (Symbolic image) © emil umdorf/IMAGO

The digital vignettes can usually be purchased for ten days, a month or a whole year. Among other things, the price for a 10-day vignette for cars has risen from 14.50 euros to 16.80 euros, while motorcycles now have to pay 8.40 euros instead of 7.20 euros. The prices for the digital vignette do not only apply to cars; motorhomes up to 3.5 tonnes must also purchase one. Heavier models, buses and trucks are subject to electronic toll collection.

An overview of toll price changes in Hungary

10 days 14.50 euros 16.80 euros 7.20 euros 8.40 euros Monthly vignette 23.40 euros 27.20 euros 11.70 euros 13.60 euros Annual vignette 129.50 euros 150 euros 129.50 euros 150 euros Source: ADAC

A day vignette can be purchased since April 2024

Until the beginning of the year, the Budapest bypass motorway M0 was free to use. However, since January 1, 2024, this bypass motorway, which is located between the junctions to the M1 and M5, has also been subject to a fee. Anyone who only drives through Hungary for one day can purchase a daily vignette for 13.20 euros via the official Hungarian toll portal from April 2024.

However, if you are staying in Hungary for two days or more, the 10-day vignette or the monthly vignette, which cost 16.80 euros and 27.20 euros respectively, are worthwhile. Since the beginning of the year, the digital daily vignettes have also been available in Austria. Anyone who drives there without a vignette must expect high fines. In Germany, on the other hand, there is only a toll for trucks. Since July 1, 2024, vehicles with a total weight of over 3.5 tons are also subject to tolls.