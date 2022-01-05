Home page world

From: Tobias Utz

A new Corona variant has been detected in France. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is already in contact with specialists. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

A new Corona variant has already been detected. Little is known so far, but Health Minister Lauterbach has spoken out.

Marseille – The corona virus is changing. Another variant of Sars-CoV-2 has appeared in Europe, this time in France. This is the corona-Mutant * B.1.640.2.

The Corona variant apparently comes from Cameroon and was probably brought into the country by a person who had returned from a trip. In the south of France, the person probably infected twelve other people from the closer geographic area with the new variant of the corona virus, according to scientists. Experts from the IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille in the south of France discovered the mutant at the beginning of December 2021.

In this regard, a study published, which, however, has not yet been independently verified. The data situation is so far confusing. According to the authors of the analysis, 46 mutations were found in the variant, including the already known mutations N501Y and E484K.

New Corona variant reaches Europe: Karl Lauterbach expresses himself

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* compared the discovery of the new Corona variant to our editorial team: “We still don’t know enough to be able to say anything useful. But I’m already in contact with specialists, ”said the SPD politician.

While the new mutation is still largely unexplored, the omicron variant that is circulating is of concern to politics and science. Because of this, the Federal Government’s Expert Council and the Robert Koch Institute meet on Tuesday. It is about recommendations for the coming Corona summit on Friday*. (do) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.