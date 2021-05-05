ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

The corona numbers are improving – and with them the prospects for the usual freedoms. But here, too, the following applies: The announcements differ greatly depending on the federal state.

Berlin – The corona easing is as confusing as the corona rules have always been. The ordinance for fully vaccinated *, convalescent and currently negative testers should be passed this week by the Bundestag and Bundesrat. But many federal states are not waiting for the federal government – and are rushing forward with openings.

For the people in Germany, this means uncertainty once again. Because the announced plans differ immensely. Three examples – in which the Union opponents Markus Söder * and Armin Laschet once again come into focus:

Corona easing in Bavaria

tourism: Hotels, holiday apartments and campsites in regions with a stable 7-day incidence * of less than 100 are allowed to open from May 21st.

gastronomy: Under the same conditions, outdoor dining is allowed to reopen from May 10th, especially the beer gardens. One restriction, however: it must be over at 10 p.m.

Culture: Theaters, concert and opera houses and cinemas are also allowed to open from May 10th – if the Corona numbers in the respective region are stable and the state government approves.

Corona easing in North Rhine-Westphalia

tourism: Private overnight stays are still prohibited even if the incidence is below 100, business and business overnight stays are allowed.

gastronomy: Restaurants, pubs and bars will also remain closed for the time being (as of May 5th). Exceptions: canteens and cafeterias.

Culture: The same applies in this area, the corresponding facilities remain closed for the time being, even if the incidence is below 100. An exception applies to drive-in theaters. However, museums and the like can be visited by appointment.

Corona easing in Lower Saxony

tourism: It is expected that hotels with 60 percent of their capacity will be able to open to guests, provided they have a negative corona test on arrival and take new tests every day. In addition, hotels are initially only allowed to accommodate guests from Lower Saxony – and only if the number of infections is below 100.

gastronomy: The outdoor areas should be allowed to open gradually from May 10th under strict precautionary rules, but if the development is favorable, they should also be allowed to allocate 50 percent of the spaces inside after around two weeks.

Culture: The state government’s plans foresee the first easing here as well – for open-air events with a fixed choice of seats and strict distance and hygiene rules.

Lower Saxony’s new ordinance should take effect from May 10th. The necessary coordination is currently in progress.

Current RKI figures: incidences vary greatly between federal states

According to Tuesday’s figures, 28.7 percent of people in Germany received at least one corona vaccination. So far, a good eight percent of the population has received full vaccination protection.

The infection situation is quite different in the federal states: The RKI gave the 7-day incidence in Schleswig-Holstein on Tuesday as 57. Hamburg and Lower Saxony, as federal states, were also below the 100 mark. Thuringia (217) and Saxony (204) were above 200. The nationwide seven-day incidence was last at 141.4 and thus significantly lower than a week ago ( 167.6).