F.National football player Marco Reus will not be part of national coach Joachim Loew’s squad for the European Championship (June 11th to July 11th). That was the offensive player from DFB Cup winner Borussia Dortmund known on Instagram on Tuesday evening. “After a complicated, exhausting and at the end ‘thank God’ successful season, I decided together with the national coach not to go to the European Championships,” wrote Reus. The 31-year-old last played for Germany in October 2019.

Löw will announce the 26 players nominated for the EM on Wednesday at an online event. Traditionally, Löw, his assistant Marcus Sorg and goalkeeping coach Andreas Köpke only inform the last players on the morning of the squad announcement. Special hardship cases – such as the rejection of goal scorer Mario Gomez before the 2014 World Cup, which was crowned with the title – Löw personally takes on.

In addition to Reus, Marc-Andre ter Stegen will also not be available for the DFB team. The FC Barcelona goalkeeper will miss the tournament due to an operation on his right knee. “I’m sad. For the first time in many years I will support my country as a fan from home. I hope that we will win the European Championship, ”wrote the 29-year-old on Instagram on Monday.

The fact that the national coaches are exceptionally allowed to nominate 26 instead of 23 players due to the corona pandemic provides Löw with three bonus places, the occupation of which is eagerly awaited. “Before a tournament, I turn everything around with my coaches that was in the previous years. We question everything. What is our style of play like? How are our opponents? How can the composition of the team work best? It’s about the best possible success, ”said Löw, describing his approach to the squad puzzle.

After 15 years as national coach, Löw knows that he will never please everyone. “If the coach makes that decision, he’ll be a failure. When he meets the other, he’s stubborn, ”he remarked. But if there is one thing that Löw was hardly interested in during his years as national coach, it is the public assessment of his decisions. “I decide what I am personally convinced of,” is his credo. Especially with the last squad and the very last tournament.