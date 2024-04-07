Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Press Split

A plane had to abort take-off at short notice; according to Boeing, this happened “in complete safety”. The crew, however, speaks of an engine fire.

Lubbock – Airplanes are considered the safest means of transport, which is why it is even more noticeable when breakdowns occur. This has happened several times in recent months with aircraft from the US company Boeing – and the Series of mishaps at Boeing continues. Just a few days ago, a Southwest airline Boeing 737 had to abort its takeoff due to an engine problem, the FAA said on Friday (April 5). As far as the incident is concerned, the pilot and the company contradict each other.

Boeing aircraft engine fire? Conflicting information about the abort before the start of the flight

The plane was actually supposed to fly to the airport in Lubbock, Texas. Then the start of the machine was aborted. In a statement, Boeing emphasized that the takeoff was aborted “in complete safety” and that the aircraft returned to the gate independently. On the same day, the 154 passengers boarded another plane that flew them to their destination.

Aircraft turbine (symbolic image). © dpa

The company emphasized in its statement that it had responded to the dangerous incident on the Alaska Airlines flight “correctly by taking responsibility for the accident, working transparently and proactively with regulators and taking important steps to ensure quality assurance Boeing.”

Incidents with Boeing aircraft: Airplane breakdowns have been occurring again and again for months

But a recording of the pilot differs significantly from this version of events. The communication between the tower and cockpit can be heard on the recording, it is supposed to be loud AFP be available on a special website. The pilot can be heard talking about “the brakes overheating” and a “fire in the left drive area”. The statement from the Lubbock city administration does not sound like an abort was “completely safe”; instead, the crew reported an “engine fire.”

You should definitely pay attention to these things on the plane View photo series

For Boeing, it is another incident in a series of mishaps that have been affecting Boeing aircraft for months. At the beginning of the year, a plane had to make an emergency landing because part of the cabin wall of the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 broke off during the flight. In response, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a temporary grounding of some Boeing aircraft in January. There was another one just a few weeks ago Breakdown in a Boeing plane – the pilot even made an emergency call in the air away. (kiba/AFP)