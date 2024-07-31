Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, said that the next Battlefield It will be a very high quality game. He states that it is “one of the most ambitious projects in our history“. This quote is from Wilson’s prepared remarks regarding EA’s first quarter 2025 financial results.
As you all know, the Battlefield series has had a tough time of it lately: an entire studio dedicated to a single-player Battlefield mode was fired earlier this year, and Battlefield 2042 hasn’t exactly won over longtime fans. On Steam, the game sits at an unenviable “Average” rating. Sure, the game has picked up steam over time, but there’s no denying that a new entry can’t get off to a false start again.
The future but it seems more than positive listening to the CEO.
EA CEO’s Statements on Battlefield
“This is not only one of our top priorities, but also one of the most ambitious projects in our history. We have the best team assembledwith the resources and technology needed to deliver an epic Battlefield experience.”
Despite the studio’s closure earlier this year, Wilson previously described the team working on the next Battlefield as “the largest Battlefield team in the history of the franchise,” with the goal of “building a Battlefield universe across connected multiplayer and single-player experiences.”
Wilson is encouraged by our team’s “unique ability to listen, learn and get inspired from the community to deepen their connection with the franchise,” a talent that has attracted “over 25 million players in the last 12 months.”
Overall, EA reported several drops in revenue, but these were stronger than expected.
