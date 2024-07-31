Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, said that the next Battlefield It will be a very high quality game. He states that it is “one of the most ambitious projects in our history“. This quote is from Wilson’s prepared remarks regarding EA’s first quarter 2025 financial results.

As you all know, the Battlefield series has had a tough time of it lately: an entire studio dedicated to a single-player Battlefield mode was fired earlier this year, and Battlefield 2042 hasn’t exactly won over longtime fans. On Steam, the game sits at an unenviable “Average” rating. Sure, the game has picked up steam over time, but there’s no denying that a new entry can’t get off to a false start again.

The future but it seems more than positive listening to the CEO.