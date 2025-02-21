The first leg already offered one of the few highlights of the current 1860 season, in the word sense, because in September Thore Jacobsen scored the only goal in the game on the Alm, and his 60-meter shot was later elected as the goal of the month. On Friday evening, the sixties opened the 25th third division game day against Arminia Bielefeld, and they actually didn’t play so badly, but then there was a drinking break after 35 minutes-probably because there were finally clear plus temperatures again. Immediately afterwards, however, the scene followed in which everything was really a bit too high for them: a long tee, a lifter from Roberts Uldrikis on Joel Grodowski, and he lagged the ball into goal over the hurried goalkeeper Marco Hiller (36.).

The game was not a debacle, even if in the 83rd minute the 0: 2 fell, like last at Dynamo Dresden, and also the 0: 3 in injury time. Nevertheless, sixty will look at what the table neighbors are doing during the weekend – and the relegation ranks may have moved even closer on Sunday. “We are now fully in the relegation battle,” said defender Max Reinthaler. “Because of a kindergartentor,” was annoyed by his fellow man Lucoqui, who was in the Löwen start eleven for the first time. It is not surprising if a trainer exchanges three players from the chain of four after a 2: 5, especially since this 2: 5 in Dresden could have been significantly higher, only the recently recently recovered captain Jesper Verlaat was again in the starting eleven.

On Friday evening against Bielefeld, the whole construct then looked more stable, although the young right -back Lukas Reich had his problems with his big, fast opponent Joel Grokowski. Sixty February access Dickson Abiama, however, continued exactly where he stopped at the last home game (1-1 against Ingolstadt): he made operation in the attack and after only 57 seconds gave the first shot on the game, although from a very pointed angle .

The perseverance slogans are already coming: “We now have to eat grass, just for force it somehow.”

The lions had a slight increase in chances at the break, probably more chances would have earned, but Bielefeld paid great attention to preventing attacks as early as possible, even if necessary with unfair means – the Arminen had three yellow cards one with tactical fouls in half time collected. Thanks to Maximilian Wolfram’s shooting technology, the resulting free kicks are now dangerous again, but Arminia keeper Jonas Kersken presented no major problems (34th, 42nd).

The fans in the west curve again caused a stir, who lit dozens of white lights after 18 minutes and flared a minute of fireworks behind the west stand. Incidentally, Bielefeld’s coach Mitch Kniat, who was closed because of his fourth yellow card and looked at the game from one of the wooden mini offices above the main grandstand, had a particularly good view of all the events. There he had opened the window and leaned far out of the window again and again, he looked like one of those lapwings that watch from the other side of Grünwalder Straße from her own living room.

At the beginning of the second half, the lions shot even more earlier and even more dangerous than at the beginning, but Kersken got the fists up just in time for Julian Gutau’s shot (46.). Jacobsen had to stay outside and was replaced by Marlon Frey, SOICHIRO KOUZUKI replaced Abiama on the right wing, Abiama replaced the unobtrusive Patrick Hobsch in the center forward position. The changeover made the hosts even more determined, “in my opinion we dominated the second 45 minutes,” said coach Glöckner, whose handwriting was definitely recognizable. But determination and consequence would have been missing.

In fact, there were no clear chances, despite the greatest efforts, different players and running paths, blocked shots such as that of Guttau (79.) and the loud demands for a penalty (85.). Of course, the guests also had some good counterattacks, a missed Sarenren Bazeee, although he let two opponents get out (57.), but after the second Bielefeld goal by Uldrikis the game was decided. With the 3-0 by Julian Kania (93.), in which Hiller was at least a little bit over dancing, the defeat was too high.

However, Glöckner later warned that one had to remain more stable defensively, “the ball can still fall in at the end, you just have to be patient,” he found. After a good start with coach Glöckner, there are eight goals in two games, and on Saturday in a week sixty plays with the relegation candidate Hannover 96 II. “We now have to eat grass, just somehow force it,” said a helpless Reinthaler, who found that the lions actually didn’t have much to accuse themselves of that evening.