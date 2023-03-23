Finally, the Council of Ministers approved the school calendar for the next three years, for all public and private schools, whether applying the curriculum of the Ministry of Education or foreign curricula, so that schools adhere to the start dates of the academic year approved by the Council, as well as the end dates of each academic year, and the duration of the summer vacation. A minimum of seven weeks to a maximum of eight weeks.

The calendar does not include private schools with different calendars, which include Indian, Bengali, Pakistani and Japanese curricula, and the like.

The calendar required all public and private schools in the country, regardless of the curriculum followed, to have a minimum number of schooling days, which is 182 days or the equivalent of schooling hours.

The calendar stated that August 28, 2023 is the start date of the next academic year, August 26, 2024 is the start of the academic year (2024/2025), and August 25, 2025 is the start date for the academic year (2025/2026).

The next academic year ends on June 28, 2024, or the fifth of July of the same year, and the end of the next academic year ends on June 27, 2025, or the fourth of July of the same year, and the third academic year ends on June 26, 2026 and the third of July of the same year.

And the calendar indicated that the duration of the winter vacation for government schools is three weeks, according to the dates of each academic year of the three years, while the schools themselves are committed to the spring vacation for a period of three weeks, according to the dates specified in the calendar, stressing the schools’ commitment to a unified end for each academic year. The three.

With regard to private schools, the duration of the winter vacation is from two to three weeks, provided that the winter vacation is according to the dates specified for each year, and the duration of the spring vacation is two or three weeks, pointing out the need for private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah to adhere to one week for the spring vacation. .

The calendar stressed that the summer vacation for all private schools in the country should not start before June 28, 2024 for the next academic year, June 27, 2025 for the next academic year, and June 26, 2026 for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The calendar indicated that the educational authority adopts the optimal option for the school calendar for the private schools affiliated to it, according to its scope of competence, and in the event that the schooling days do not exceed 182 days, and there remains a surplus with the private teacher, it is forbidden to attach the surplus days to winter, spring or summer vacations, and the use of The surplus days during the academic year, according to the needs of the private school and the approval of the educational authority, and may be used as days for professional development.

Private schools that apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education are committed to the evaluation of choices applied to public schools by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, and private schools that implement the curriculum of the Ministry of Education are committed to the approved evaluation of government schools, with the exception of schools that apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education in the Emirate of Sharjah. Where the Sharjah Private Education Authority approves the calendar for these schools, according to the provisions of private schools.

On the other hand, the directors of private schools applying the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and foreign curricula stated that they had received a circular from the domain directors, yesterday, to prepare the school calendar for the next academic year 2023-2024, based on the dates specified in the school calendar approved by the Council of Ministers, and to submit it to the administration. Institutional licenses no later than March 30.

The Foundation called on schools to specify the start and end dates for the leave of the administrative and academic bodies in the calendar, noting that the leave of the administrative and academic bodies is a special matter determined by the school in accordance with the laws of the competent authorities in the country that regulate the work of private establishments to ensure their presence during the regular study and does not interfere with the attendance of students, and that it In the event that the school days do not exceed 182 days, and a surplus remains with the private school, it is forbidden to add the surplus days to winter, spring, or summer vacations. Official exams, except with the prior approval of the Ministry or the local educational authorities, and work to determine the start and end date of all semester exams, while adhering to the need for a member of the school’s administrative body to be present throughout the summer vacation and semester leave, and to adhere to the minimum number of school days of 182 days, and not to exceed the summer vacation for all Schools, regardless of the curriculum followed, for more than 8 weeks and no less than 7 weeks.