The one currently in progress could be the penultimate edition of Avanti Un Altro

Without a shadow of a doubt,”Next Another” is one of the most loved and followed programs in the world of Italian television. Despite the striking success it obtains every day, the television program hosted by Paolo Bonolis is destined to end. The announcement was made by Marco Salvati, the author of the television quiz show. Let’s find out all the details together.

Next Another he is famous TV show conducted by Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti broadcast on Canale 5. After making its debut on the small screen in 2011, the television quiz met resounding success to the point of being reconfirmed for good 12 editions.

Despite the afternoon success, it seems that the reality show is destined to end to make room for other projects. In fact, the current one could be there penultimate season given that the closure would be expected in 2024. To give theannouncement was the same author of the program, Marco Salvation the occasion of an interview given to “Casa Pipol”.

We are currently not aware of whether the statements released by Salvati are confirmations or simple hypotheses. Anyway, these were the words of the person concerned:

Next year will probably be the last. By the will of the conductor, but also because once the seniority has been reached, the program has made its way. A program that goes well doesn’t give up, but even good things have to say goodbye, there is an end to everything.

Next Another he did his entrance among Canale 5 television programs in 2011 year. Initially, the television quiz was conducted by Jerry Scotti for a few months. Subsequently, Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti arrived at the helm of the management, who saw theirs renewed role throughout the various editions to date.