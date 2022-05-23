Last night on Channel 5 an evening episode of Come on another one, the successful game show hosted by Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti. Usually the broadcast airs in the early evening of the flagship network of Mediaset but sometimes on Sundays it also goes in the early evening.

Even if yesterday there was no lack of controversy. It all happened when he entered the studio Carmen Di Pietro as a competitor. Many at home were thrilled by the presence of Di Pietro. On social media there are those who started asking: “But isn’t it on the Island of the Famous?”.

Of course, the showgirl is in these weeks Honduras where he is participating in the reality show with his son Alexander. Its presence yesterday in transmission is to be attributed to the fact that Mediaset is broadcasting old episodes of Come on another one recorded several months ago when it wasn’t even there war in Ukraine.

Source: web

And indeed a question on the Siberian Power Showa famous Russian show, was criticized even if it had no offensive implications that could touch on thorny topics such as those of the war in Ukraine.

The fact is that on social media several viewers have criticized the airing of old episodes of the program. There are also those who criticized the very functioning of the transmission, judging it “banal, full of clichés and jokes of a not low level, more “.

Meanwhile Paolo Bonolis he would also be working on new episodes of another successful show of his: Hi Darwin.

It seems that next autumn there could be the recording of the new edition of the program. At the moment it is only indiscretion, neither Bonolis nor Mediaset have given updates on this.