A large group of loyal fans is not always a great advantage for car brands. These fans certainly don’t always accept when a car brand decides to go in a different direction. Ford experiences this with the F-150, Dodge with the Charger and with Alfa Romeo you also know for sure that not all fans are waiting for an electric car.

The manufacturers have a trick for that: drown out the criticism with a lot of power. Because let’s be honest: nobody needs a car with 1,000 horsepower, not even Alfa Romeo. But if you want to transform into a fully electric car brand, you need a good flagship. At Alfa Romeo that will be an electric Giulia with 1,000 hp.

The top version gets 1,000 hp

Jean-Philippe Imparato, the CEO of Alfa, confirms Top Gear that the next Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will get ‘around 1,000 hp’. To get the power of this top version properly on the asphalt, you can count on four-wheel drive. The Quadrifolgio should have a range of 700 kilometers. The car will be on Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform.

Of course there will be milder versions. The entry-level model gets around 350 hp and the Veloce should produce somewhere around 800 hp. Of course, the car must be as agile as you are used to from an Alfa. Imparato calls the new Giulia an electroleggera, derived from the Italian term superleggera, which again means ‘super light’. The new Giulia and Stelvio should appear in 2025.

The electric Alfa Romeo Giulia is going to look good

According to the CEO, Alfa Romeo is switching to fully electric models because they have to. “If we don’t do it, Alfa Romeo is dead,” he says. With a car like the new Giulia, he still wants to keep the Alfists happy: ‘I don’t want you [de klant] suffers because of the transition to EV; I want you to love it.’ Finally, he reassures you with the promise that the car will look like the ‘Alfa Romeo we all want’.