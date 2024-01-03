Nexon Korea Corp.online game developer, was fined for 11.6 billion won (8.1 million euros) for allegedly deceiving its customers about in-game items for its online titles MapleStory and Bubble Fighter, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said. In response to the announcement, Nexon said it accepted the commission's decision but would consider appealing it or taking the matter to court.

The antitrust body said Nexon, the largest shareholder of Nexon Games Co., has arbitrarily lowered the probability that players extract valuable objects (called Cubes) and has set the probability of winning some of these to zero, without warning.

A Cube is a paid piece of equipment that restores or enhances the potential of equipment worn by characters in the game. Each Cube has different levels of potential.