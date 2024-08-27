Thanks to the collaboration with Nexo Digital Today we offer you the discount coupon to present at the cinema to access the screening of the season’s films at a discounted price NexoAnime Fall 2024: CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMAN (September 9, 10 and 11), FISTFUL WARRIOR – THE MOVIE (14, 15 and 16 October), THE LAST: NARUTO THE MOVIE (November 4, 5 and 6) and OVERLORD – THE MOVIE: CHAPTER OF THE HOLY KINGDOM (December 9, 10 and 11).

The new Nexo Anime season starts with CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMAN– in the halls the 9-10-11 September– the anime that brings one of Go Nagai’s most famous horror characters face to face with the cyborgs created by Shotaro Ishinomori. A crossover between two icons of Japanese animation. It arrives on the big screen for the first time only on September 9, 10 and 11 CYBORG 009 VS DEVILMANthe unreleased Italian-dubbed film version of the 2015 crossover that comparestwo cult characters from Japanese manga. This is the first title of the new Seasonof the Soulsat the Cinemathe exclusive project by Nexo Studios distributed in collaboration with Yamato Videowhich for autumn 2024 will bring to theaters, in addition to other titles that will be announced in the coming months, also: Fist of the North Star – The Movie (14-15-16 October) The first animated feature film of Fist of the North Star – released in theaters for the 40th anniversary of the anime – retraces and rewrites the events of the first animated series, from the clash with Shin to the duel with his brother Raoul. Action, adrenaline, drama and emotion for the animated masterpiece that has enthralled millions of people around the world. The Last: Naruto The Movie (November 4-5-6) The final chapter of the immortal Naruto saga, for the first time in Italy and in the cinemas of our country. Will Hinata finally be able to declare herself to her beloved Naruto? After many vicissitudes, the two ninja will face an adventure together that could finally bring them closer or push them apart completely. Overlord – The Movie: Chapter of the Holy Kingdom (December 9-10-11) Based on the highly successful series of novels and eagerly awaited by all fans of the series, the feature film arrives exclusively at the cinema. A completely new content that will be the final appointment of the fourth season which has obtained an average of over a million views per episode.

Source: Nexo Digital