Nexi-Reply, a cutting-edge digital center is born that will invest in technological skills

Nexi Group announces the birth of Nexi Digital, European hub of technological innovation created in partnership with Reply, Italian company leader in Europe in digital transformation and already historical partner of Nexi. It will be a digital center of excellence for the Nexi group at a European level which will internalize strategic capabilities that are now outsourced to the company. This confirms the company’s determination to further invest in skills and technologies for the in-house development of software for cutting-edge digital payment products and services.

In particular, Nexi Digital will focus onattracting talented young people who have successfully completed a scientific degree, preferably in engineering and digital. Within four years Nexi Digital plans to employ more than 500 employees of which 350 new hires. Nexi Digital expects to conclude its plan for the entry of new employees within 4 years, who will operate in high-potential and fast-growing countries, such as Italy (Nexi headquarters) and Poland.

In detail, they will be 300 employees of the company in Italy – of which 180 in Milan, at the Nexi headquarters, e 120 in Bari – and 200 in Poland, specifically in Katowice. The first 150 employees will be hired as early as 2022. Nexi Digital will also start a series of collaborations with Universities and Research Centers in Italy and Poland, both to identify specialized talents to offer new job opportunities, and to collaborate to the development of digital solutions of excellence.

“Nexi Digital allows us to further accelerate our growth path in Europe, investing in skills and innovation with the aim of creating cutting-edge technological solutions in the digital payments market, with particular attention to under-penetrated markets such as Italy and Poland – he claims Paolo Bertoluzzo, CEO of Nexi Group -. The recruitment of young talents and the collaboration with Universities and Research Centers, in addition to strengthening our proximity to the countries in which we operate, represent our desire to contribute to the diffusion of digital innovation in our country and in Europe, the main driver of economical progress”.

“Reply is leader in digital transformation and in the design of new connected products“, he has declared Tatiana Rizzante CEO of Reply. “In financial services in particular, we are constantly developing new skills and distinctive assets that enable our clients to accelerate the transition to fully digital business models. Today, we are extremely pleased to work together with Nexi Group, putting the most advanced digital technologies into Nexi Digital with the aim of building a new cashless economy. “

The hiring of the best talents with specific technological skills and investments in technology, which will be added to 3 thousand people already present in the group and dedicated to the development of innovative solutions and technology in the world of digital payments in Europe, will allow Nexi Goup to further strengthen its internal skills, thus reducing time-to-market, accelerating the speed of execution, guaranteeing even greater product quality . The partnership with Reply, leader in innovative technologies and digital services applications, allows Nexi Group to guarantee itself the best skills in the creation, start-up and development of Nexi Digital.