O Nexcom Group informed that it acquired the marketing agency Prosperity Contents. The group also owns the agencies Relevant fact, PUB It is Charisma.

According to Nexcom, Prosperidade Conteúdos was acquired due to its ability to develop strategies and content management for brands focused on digital reputation, increased traffic, attraction and qualification of leads –contacts created through marketing actions. The group had revenues of R$36 million in 2022.

“With this acquisition, our customers are the winners! We are adding expertise and new 360 skills to our portfolio. A great competitive differentiator in the market”said the group on its social media profile.

Alcides Ferreira It is Ricardo Bonatelli They are in charge of the group’s operations, the 11th largest corporate communications company in the country. The company has a team of 150 professionals and 36 partners.

Among the clients already served are Nestlé, SoftBank and Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities).