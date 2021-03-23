Newton Williams has awakened optimism in Panama after the growth shown in recent months in the ranks of Palmeiras, where he arrived after an exotic assignment in the Spartaks Jūrmala of Latvia after having played just 20 games with East City, team where he was trained as a player. Although he has only played with the combined U-17 of the Central American country, if it maintains this progression, it should be an important figure in the absolute short term.

The Panamanian striker, over 190 centimeters tall, signed his contract with the São Paulo team last December after having undergone a short trial period and a great performance in the Copa do Brasil U20 It has served him to receive his first call with the first team of the current champion of the Cup Liberators.

How Newton plays

In that Cup match before President Medici, Newton scored three goals and gave an assist in a superb performance, of great physical display and talent on the offensive side. He is a player who takes advantage of his corpulence very well to receive from behind, take advantage of direct play and thus find his teammates in advantageous positions to generate superiority. Of course, on set pieces or in lateral crosses, it is a very useful resource. However, he is capable of doing much more on the court.

Despite his size, he also has a powerful run, from the sides or to face the goal. Also has technical quality for dribbling and handle in tight spaces. Likes delay your position to enter the game and without the ball he works to be the main axis of the team’s first pressure line.

Sacrifice to succeed

Now he will look to debut with Palmeiras at the tournament Paulista way ahead of schedule and thus gain the trust of Abel Ferreira. Although he acknowledged in an interview for Telemetro that the adaptation was difficult because of the language – in Latvia he communicated in English – he assured that in a few weeks and with some courses he was able to interact better with his classmates.

In addition, in that same interview he left an important headline when he stated “in Panama I have nothing to do, my future is out “, when he narrated how he made the decision not to travel to his native country at Christmas to continue training.