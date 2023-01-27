American Abrams tanks, which are expected to be delivered to Ukraine soon, will become a real problem for the country. Told about it Newsweek in an article dated January 27, citing military experts.

The article cites National Security Council spokesman John Kirby as saying that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) may face the problem of refueling military vehicles, as the Abrams are powered by “a gas turbine engine that needs jet fuel.”

“We need to make sure that the pipeline, literally and figuratively, is accessible to Ukraine,” Kirby quoted the magazine as saying.

According to retired US Army Major John Spencer, there are definitely problems with fuel in Ukraine. He told the publication that he was there in July and witnessed long lines of cars at empty gas stations.

US Marine Corps Captain Matthew Hoch said that despite the power and effectiveness of tanks on the battlefield, their refueling depends on a large-scale supply chain. He also explained that the Ukrainians will have to learn how to properly maintain and operate the Abrams for a long time.

the day before, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that it will not be easy to maintain combat capability and maintain the Abrams tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 25, US President Joe Biden announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. He also stated that the aid would be accompanied by supplies from other countries. However, as noted in the US administration, the delivery of machines may take months.

On January 26, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Tsarskie Wolves military adviser special detachment, warned that the Marker robot’s strike version would be able to cope with the Abrams and Leopard tanks. He explained that the robot will be able to automatically detect and hit American and German tanks with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Washington’s plan to send Abrams a technological failure.

Ukraine has been demanding that the West provide it with armored vehicles for several months. Thus, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed dissatisfaction with the volume of supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine. He noted that several dozen military vehicles will not help Kyiv turn the tide of hostilities, since the Russian Armed Forces have thousands of tanks.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the NMD was taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.