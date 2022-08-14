President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is increasingly revealing his true nature, so the West is starting to get tired of him. This was written on August 10 by a former employee of the campaign headquarters of ex-US President Donald Trump, journalist Steve Cortes for the publication Newsweek.

“For months, the Ukrainian president has enjoyed relentless flattery from the American press and celebrities. But now the reality of his rule in Ukraine is becoming undeniable even to his most ardent supporters in the West.

According to the journalist, in addition to large-scale corruption, Western countries have other claims against Zelensky. Among them, the ban on all opposition media and parties, as well as the dismissal of Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov.

Cortes also noted that Americans are annoyed by the grandiose photo shoots of the Ukrainian leader. Only because of the above, Zelensky would have to lose support, the ex-employee of the Trump campaign headquarters believes.

The journalist came to the conclusion that Ukraine does not affect the vital national interests of the United States, and American intervention only harmed all parties to the conflict. Washington should push for dialogue, negotiations and de-escalation rather than sending weapons and money to Ukraine because “this is just not our fight and Zelensky is not our fighter,” Cortez added.

Earlier, on August 5, TV presenter Cory Bernardi, on the air of the British TV channel Sky News, said that in reality Zelensky is not the same as he is portrayed by the Western media. According to him, the press created the image of the Ukrainian leader as “a second Winston Churchill”, as well as a “great hero” who allegedly “saves his people” from Russia. Bernardi noted that the Western media is hushing up all the horrors that are happening under Zelensky with ethnic Russians in some parts of Ukraine.

Prior to that, on July 28, US Republican Congresswoman Lauren Bobert criticized the Ukrainian president for a glamorous photo shoot with his wife for Vogue magazine. She noted that this is happening at a time when the United States is allocating $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

