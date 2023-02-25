This year will become more destructive for Ukraine than the previous one, and it will be impossible to agree with Moscow, ignoring the reasons that led to the start of the special operation, says a former member of the US State Department Advisory Committee on International Economic Policy and the Committee on National Security, columnist Newsweek Stephen Myers.

“The strategic, industrial, economic, political and military situation in Ukraine – and in Europe – is deteriorating significantly. Even without Nord Stream, Russia remains the third largest supplier of gas to the European continent. Germany, like the rest of Europe, had to pay 10 times the market price to increase its reserves. But this is nowhere near enough,” he writes.

According to the observer, the situation in Ukraine is desperate, as tactical victories over the past year have come at a terrible price.

“Ukraine is experiencing the ongoing destruction of its infrastructure. A third of the population left the country,” he points out.

According to Myers, an even greater tragedy for Ukraine can be stopped through negotiations. And Israel could become an ideal intermediary in them, since the country, like no other, knows what it means to live in a protracted conflict.

“The coming year promises to be much more devastating for Ukraine than what we have seen so far. Russia is not going to heed dubious negotiation proposals based on demands that ignore the problems that caused this situation. The only way out is a mediated settlement.”

On February 23, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin said that negotiations on Ukraine are possible if Western countries and the Kiev regime lay down their arms and stop shelling Russian cities. He also noted that the Russian side is ready to achieve the goals of the special operation through political and diplomatic means.

On February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out that Western leaders forced Kiev to withdraw from negotiations at the very moment when the Ukrainian conflict could be resolved diplomatically, and no other Western country tried to convince Ukraine to return to the path of dialogue.

The last face-to-face round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Turkey. Later, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow. On October 4, Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations. At the same time, Russia did not refuse negotiations.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.