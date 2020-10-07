The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

5.49 p.m. – The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about an increase in cases in the Caribbean. Carissa Etienne, WHO director responsible for North and South America, specifically mentions Cuba and Jamaica. Overall, the level of transmission in more than ten states in the region has worsened from moderate to intense. On the other hand, it is positive that the number of severe courses has decreased in North and South America.

5:22 p.m. – For the first time since April, Italy reports more than 3000 positive tests per day, 3679. According to the Ministry of Health, 31 other people who tested positive died. A total of 333,940 infections and 36,061 deaths are recorded in Italy.

3:49 p.m. – Bavaria no longer wants to take in vacationers from regions with high numbers of corona infections. “Anyone who comes from a risk area and wants to go on vacation here needs a negative corona test – otherwise there is a ban on accommodation,” explains Prime Minister Markus Söder on Twitter. This also applies to the four inner city districts of Berlin, in which the 7-day incidence is over 50. The cities of Hamm and Remscheid as well as the district of Vechta also have these values.



2.35 p.m. – Italy is extending the state of emergency due to the Corona crisis until the end of January 2021, as a government representative says. In addition, according to the Ministry of Health, a mask is now mandatory in the open air. This is intended to slow down the increasing number of new infections.



2:25 p.m. – The number of corona infections in the Netherlands has risen to a record high. Within one day, the health authorities counted almost 5,000 new cases.



2 p.m. – Bars and cafes in Brussels have to close due to the increasing number of corona infections. The order comes into effect on Thursday and is valid for one month, as the regional government announced. On Friday, the authorities want to decide whether and how schools and universities can remain open. The Belgian health authorities counted 502 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in Brussels in the past two weeks. This makes the metropolis the second most severely affected by the pandemic capital of the European Union – only in Madrid are the numbers of infections even higher.



1:24 p.m. – Large cities such as Berlin affected by many corona cases should, according to government spokesman Steffen Seibert, take consistent measures to get the skyrocketing number of infections under control. Gütersloh and Munich, for example, have recently achieved good results. The goal must remain that the local health authorities can understand and interrupt chains of infection. For this, low infection numbers are necessary, says the spokesman for the federal government.



12.50 p.m. – For the first time since the beginning of April, the number of new infections in Switzerland has risen above the 1000 mark within 24 hours. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reports 1077 laboratory-confirmed cases in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein. A total of 57,709 people have been infected with the pathogen since the recording began in February, and 1,789 have died in connection with a coronavirus infection.



12.10 p.m. – The second wave of rising corona cases in Germany is likely to lead to consumer reluctance and thus less consumption, explains the President of the Ifo Institute, Clemens Fuest. “The economic recovery, which has so far been very strong in Germany, should therefore slow down significantly in the fourth quarter,” the economist told the “Handelsblatt”. “A second slump with negative growth rates in the fourth quarter should be avoided if the pandemic remains under control.” The public sector recently acted correctly and made restrictions more differentiated than at the lockdown in the spring. It is important that politicians continue to expand test capacities, use rapid tests and also finance them.



12:05 p.m. – The increasing number of corona infections and the high level of Covid 19 patients in English clinics are putting Great Britain under pressure. Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the rising number of cases and hospitalizations as a “very serious problem.” The challenge is to deal with this second peak in such a way that it causes as little damage as possible. “Fortunately, we know a lot more about it than we did the first time,” said the minister.



11.11 a.m. – Chancellery chief Helge Braun calls on the big cities to take more vigorous action against the spread of the corona virus. It is to be feared that, due to the rapid spread of the virus, the contact tracking of infected people will no longer be possible, says the CDU politician to “Bild”. “That is why it is now the task of these big cities to quickly take effective measures that break the chains of infection.” At the same time, Braun expresses understanding that federal states with a low infection rate tried to protect themselves from the spread of the virus by travelers from large cities like Berlin.



11:05 a.m. – Poland again reported a daily record of 3003 new coronavirus cases and a record of 75 deaths. There are now a total of 107,319 positive tests and 2,792 corona deaths in Poland.



7:22 am – New infections are increasing rapidly in the Czech Republic. For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country reports more than 4,000 recorded cases within a day. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 4457 new infections, significantly more than the last record of 3794. In total, the Czech Republic has reported 90,022 infections and 794 deaths since March.



7:10 am – India reports over 72,000 new infections in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of infected people rose to 6.76 million. Another 986 people died from or with the virus, a total of 104,555.



6.40 a.m. – According to a study, the testing of an experimental corona vaccine in China is showing initial success. In the first phase of a clinical study, the drug, which is being developed by the Institute for Medical Biology, appears to be safe, the researchers write in their study. 191 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 59 would not have had any serious side effects. At most, there was mild pain, slight fatigue or itching and swelling at the injection site.



05:59 a.m. – According to a count by the Reuters news agency, the number of known new infections in the USA increases by at least 43.653 to 7.53 million within 24 hours. The number of deaths climbs by at least 735 to 210,968.



05.27 a.m. – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 2828 new coronavirus cases in Germany. According to the RKI, the total number of those who tested positive is 306,086. According to the institute, the number of deaths rose by 16 to 9,562.



00.02 a.m. – The corona virus continues to spread in Brazil. The Ministry of Health reports 41,906 new infections. This increases the total number of infections to 4,969 million. The number of deaths rose by 819 to 147,494 within 24 hours. Brazil has the highest number of infections and deaths in the coronavirus pandemic after the US and India.

