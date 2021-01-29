The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

09.00 a.m – UK opposes publication of vaccine delivery data with reference to safety risks. “The government is not hiding anything,” said Secretary of State Lucy Frazer in the BBC when asked why Great Britain is holding back the information. “As far as I understand it is for security reasons.” Delivery delays have led to a dispute between the EU and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

8:26 am – According to CSU boss Markus Söder, the sequence of vaccinations will be reconsidered if the AstraZeneca active ingredient is actually not approved for the senior citizens who are actually given priority. The existing vaccine could then be used more for medical staff, in hospitals and in medical practices, says Söder on ZDF. The CSU politician is also behind the planned border controls and warns of premature easing, especially because of the uncertainty surrounding the mutations.

06.00 a.m – The Robert Koch Institute reports 839 more corona deaths within one day. So a total of 55,752 people in Germany have died in connection with an infection. According to the institute, the number of confirmed infections increased by 14,022 to 2.192 million.

05.45 a.m. – After the free FFP mask vouchers, SPD Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil also calls for a financial corona surcharge for Hartz IV recipients. “Since daycare centers, schools, social institutions, social department stores or libraries are closed for a long time, many everyday aids that needy people can otherwise use are no longer available,” said the SPD politician of the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Friday edition).

5.40 a.m. – The Chinese health authority reports 52 coronavirus cases. The authority announced that 36 cases were of local origin. In China, where the worldwide epidemic was first registered, the number of known infected people rises to 89,378.

03.20 a.m. – Mexico has overtaken India in corona deaths. The North American country is now in third place worldwide with 155,145 fatalities, according to a Reuters survey based on official data. In India, according to the count, 153,847 people died with or from Corona. The US is hardest hit with 429,661 deaths.



03.00 a.m.r – The WHO investigation into the origin of the coronavirus in China begins. Two weeks after arriving in Wuhan city, the researchers ended their quarantine. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the experts now want to meet Chinese scientists as well as visit markets and hospitals in Wuhan. The international experts should find out where the virus first appeared and where it came from.

2.40 a.m. – In an INSA survey for “Bild”, Germans give the European Union (EU) an average school grade of 3.9, while the federal government got 3.8. More than half of the respondents rated both institutions with grades lower than three. Only 40 percent are satisfied with the actions of Chancellor Angela Merkel (66, CDU) in procuring Corona vaccines. 30 percent are satisfied with Health Minister Jens Spahn (40, CDU). The President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (62) comes to 21 percent. 36 percent of those questioned would have already had the vaccine if the vaccine had already existed. That would be more than 24 million people. In fact, only around two million Germans have been vaccinated so far.

02.15 a.m. – World Medical President Frank Ulrich Montgomery has sharply criticized the vaccine manufacturer Astrazeneca for its delivery policy and called for an export ban on the vaccine. “The behavior of Astrazeneca is underground,” said Montgomery to the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (RND). “It cannot be that the company exactly keeps its delivery promises for Great Britain, but only delivers a fraction of the vaccine doses promised for the EU,” criticized Montgomery and called for a “hard” reaction from the EU. “If the vaccine is produced on continental European soil, the company must be forbidden from shipping it outside the EU.”

00:30 a.m. – Over 101.03 million people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus. Almost 2.2 million died of or with the virus, according to a Reuters survey based on official data. The US is hardest hit with over 25.66 million infections and 429,661 deaths.

rtr