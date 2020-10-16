The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

10:58 a.m. – Switzerland has secured access to the Covid-19 vaccine from the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. If the clinical tests are successful and the vaccine developed together with the University of Oxford is approved by the Swiss authorities, the country will receive up to 5.3 million doses, according to the government in Bern. The background to the contract is the agreement between the European Commission and AstraZeneca for the delivery of up to 400 million cans for Europe. The allocation is based on the population of the individual countries. In August, the Swiss government had already agreed to deliver 4.5 million vaccine doses from Moderna.

09.23 a.m. – EU Council President Charles Michel calls on the EU states to work more closely together in the Corona crisis. Closer coordination is necessary, especially when testing and quarantine rules, he says before the start of the consultations on the second EU summit day in Brussels. “The situation is serious,” he adds.

9:21 am – The UK is relying on targeted local restrictions to avoid a nationwide lockdown. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab says this on BBC television. With this approach, he said, further damage to the economy should be averted.



07:58 a.m. – Japan is firmly committed to hosting the Olympic Games, which have been postponed to next year due to the pandemic. The games should take place “at all costs” in 2021, says Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. To this end, the national Olympic Committee of his country and the International Olympic Committee would work closely together. The games were supposed to be played in Tokyo from July 24th to August 9th this year. Because of the pandemic, however, they were postponed in March. It should now be available from July 23 to August 8, 2021.



05.20 a.m. – In the United States, the number of people infected with the virus is growing by at least 63,710 to 8.01 million cases. That comes from a Reuters count. According to this, at least 866 people have died after being infected. This means that at least 217,734 people have died from or with the virus.



4.30 a.m. – The corona virus is spreading rapidly in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a new high on Friday with 7334 new infections within a day. It was only on Thursday that the authority recorded an all-time high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 6638 cases. According to the institute, 24 people died of or with the virus. Germany recorded a total of 9,734 deaths in connection with the pandemic. The federal and state governments agreed on new restrictions on Wednesday night in view of increasing corona infections. Dealing with the epidemic is also a key issue at the current EU summit in Brussels.



1:37 a.m. – In the United States, the number of known coronavirus infections has exceeded eight million. That comes from a Reuters count.



1:20 a.m. – One of the most promising Chinese vaccine candidates has triggered the production of antibodies in human tests and has so far been free of side effects. This is what researchers report. The “BBIBP-CorV” vaccine was developed by the Beijing Institute for Biological Products. It is only recognized if it has successfully passed the so-called phase III studies. According to the World Health Organization, “BBIBP-CorV” is one of at least ten vaccines that have started “Phase III”.



00.01 a.m. – In Great Britain, according to a report by the online medical magazine “Pulse”, confidence is growing that it will be able to use a vaccine in December. This is currently being discussed between the National Health Service and the British Medical Association, reports “Pulse”. One person rated the chance of a vaccine being available in December as 50/50.

