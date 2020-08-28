The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

12:59 p.m. – Slovakia extends its quarantine obligation to travelers from Croatia, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Malta. As of September 1st, returnees from these countries will have to self-isolate for ten days, according to the Ministry of Health. The time can only be shortened if there is a negative corona test no earlier than five days after re-entering Slovakia. The ministry also advises against traveling to Greece, as well as visiting the Czech capital Prague, the Austrian capital Vienna and parts of Great Britain.

12.15 p.m. – The Berlin police are inundated with registrations for corona demonstrations at the weekend. There are currently over 5100 registrations on various topics, says Police Vice President Marco Langner. As before, people across Europe are also called on to participate in meetings that have already been banned. Violence is also propagated.

09:58 a.m. – Russia reports 4829 new infections within one day. A total of 980,405 corona cases have now been confirmed, which is the fourth highest number worldwide. In addition, according to the Russian Corona Task Force, 110 more people have died in the past 24 hours, a total of 16,914 Corona deaths in Russia.



8.15 a.m. – The coronavirus is spreading in Ukraine despite tightened restrictions this week. 2438 new infections were reported within 24 hours – more than ever before. According to the authorities, a total of 114,497 proven cases of infection and 2,451 deaths related to the virus were registered. Until September 28, Ukraine will deny entry to people from most countries. Further restrictions on public life were extended until the end of October.



6:15 a.m. – In India, the authorities have registered 77,266 new infections – more than ever before within 24 hours. A total of 3.39 million cases of infection are thus proven. The Ministry of Health announced that 1,057 further coronavirus-related deaths were reported within one day. The total number increases to 61,529. After the USA and Brazil, India has the highest number of infections in the world.



05.39 a.m. – According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of coronavirus infections in Germany has risen by 1,571 to 239,507 within 24 hours. The number of deaths rose by three to 9288. The previous day, 1507 new infections were reported.



05.23 a.m.

– According to a Reuters count, the number of new corona infections in the USA has risen by at least 45,115 to 5.88 million. The number of deaths increased by 1,081 to 180,806 within 24 hours. The US is hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the world.



03.25 a.m. – In view of the renewed increase in the number of infections, Cuba’s capital Havana has imposed a night curfew. In addition, travel to other provinces of the country is prohibited, as announced by Governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata on state television. The new measures are expected to come into force on September 1st for 15 days. Cuba had largely contained the coronavirus outbreak by the end of June and then relaxed protective measures. However, they were tightened again six weeks later after the number of infections jumped again, especially in Havana.



1:20 a.m. – According to a Reuters count, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Latin America rose to over seven million on Thursday. However, according to official data, the average number of new infections every day fell in the past seven days to Wednesday to around 77,800 from just under 85,000 the week before. Latin America is the region with the most infections in the world. More than 3.76 million infections and thus more than half are in Brazil.



12:19 a.m.

– According to a newspaper report, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to use a public campaign to encourage people to return from the home office in the next week. The background is fears of the government that the increased work from home in the corona pandemic will make employees “more susceptible” to layoffs, reports the “Telegraph”. The campaign should, among other things, explain that the office is a safe place to work and highlight the social benefits. In addition, a new online tool should help avoid overcrowded trains and buses.



12:13 a.m. – Brazil reports 44,235 new corona infections. The number of infections with the new virus registered nationwide rose to more than 3.76 million within 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health. The number of deaths increased by 984 from 118,649. Brazil is hardest hit by the pandemic after the US.

rtr