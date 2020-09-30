The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

3:21 p.m. – The Slovak government has declared a state of emergency in the fight against the rise in corona infections. This will apply from Thursday, says Prime Minister Igor Matovic. It will initially last 45 days and give the government more powers to enforce stricter measures to contain the pandemic. “Then we will decide whether we can continue or whether we can return to normal.” Slovakia weathered the first wave of the pandemic in March and April with few cases and a low death rate. But the number of infections skyrocketed in September and reached the daily record of 567 on Tuesday.

3:18 p.m. – According to the World Health Organization, there are now over a million deaths in connection with the corona virus. These are the confirmed cases, but the actual number is of course higher, reports the WHO.

3:15 p.m. – Oxford University plans to test the world’s top-selling prescription drug Humira for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. In the study, which will include 750 patients, the agent is to be tested primarily for treating people in nursing homes. Recent studies have already shown that patients taking anti-TNF-alpha antibodies – including Humira – for inflammatory bowel disease and inflammatory arthritis were less likely to be hospitalized.



1.40 p.m. – According to its own account, the British government wants to work intensively to preserve jobs. “We will do what we can to save every job,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson in front of parliament. Public restrictions on fighting the pandemic have raised fears that unemployment could skyrocket. Great Britain reported a new record increase in infections on Tuesday with 7143 new infections.



1:11 p.m. – According to government spokesman Steffen Seibert, incorrect personal information in restaurants is not a trivial offense. The hosts would have to check the plausibility and could not accept obvious cases like Donald Duck or Darth Vader. Collecting the fines of at least 50 euros is a matter for the federal states. When following up chains of infection, fictitious information is often a nuisance for the health authorities and should not be used.



11.28 a.m. – Poland reports 1,552 new cases of coronavirus, just below the record high last week. The previous high of 1587 was recorded on Friday. According to the Ministry of Health, the situation in the south-east of the country is particularly precarious. The government decided on Tuesday that bars and restaurants in the most affected areas must close by 10 p.m. at the latest.



11.15 a.m. – Despite the corona crisis, North Rhine-Westphalia wants to allow Christmas markets under certain conditions. The prerequisite is that there are clear rules for access control and hygiene protection, says NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann in Düsseldorf. Guest lists would have to be laid out at the mulled wine tables. The state government also wants to allow shops to open on several Sundays during and immediately after the Christmas season.



10.45 a.m. – North Rhine-Westphalia does not want to take over the mandatory face mask in offices ordered in Berlin. This has to be regulated on a case-by-case basis and not generally, says NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann in Düsseldorf. In offices, where there is a lot of coming and going, this could be useful, in others not. The companies could do that themselves. Incidentally, the workplace is not a major driver of infection, but private celebrations.



10:20 a.m. – North Rhine-Westphalia wants to impose high fines in the fight against the corona pandemic for incorrect statements by restaurant guests. Guests who do not fill out the list correctly should pay a fine of 250 euros, said NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann. The previous measures would have to be implemented more consistently. The federal and state governments had previously agreed on a fine of 50 euros if someone gives false personal information when visiting the restaurant.



9.49 a.m. – Chancellor Angela Merkel expresses the desire for closeness, celebration and light-heartedness among the population. “I can feel that myself,” she says in the Bundestag. Because of the increasing number of infections, everyone should be vigilant. “We are currently risking everything that we have achieved in the past few months.” The pandemic is not over yet: “This is a long haul.” She appeals to all citizens to adhere to the Corona rules.



9.42 a.m. – Chancellor Angela Merkel still expects “very difficult negotiations” to make the European corona aid available to the affected countries by January 1, 2021. At the moment there are talks with the European Parliament and the coupling of funds to the rule of law.



9.22 a.m. – Chancellor Angela Merkel rates the Corona-Warnapp as a success and currently points to 18 million downloads. That is unique in Europe, although of course there are still “teething problems”.



9:20 a.m. – Chancellor Angela Merkel defends the draft budget for 2021, which provides for new debt of a good 96 billion euros. Germany reacted powerfully to the Corona crisis and still had the lowest debt ratio of the seven leading industrial countries. After the crisis, however, Germany must quickly return to normal households.



9:18 am – The Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) considers it difficult to enforce to punish false information in corona contact information. “There is a dispute among legal experts as to whether innkeepers have the right to have their identity card shown,” says managing director Ingrid Hartges in SWR about the regulation agreed by the federal and state governments. “I’m afraid they are not entitled to it.” The contact details are important to ensure the traceability of corona infections. Therefore, rely on the understanding of everyone involved.



9.15 a.m. – “We are facing a difficult phase,” says Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Bundestag with a view to autumn. The number of new infections has already increased significantly. That is why the latest decisions with the countries are correct, so that the situation does not get out of hand.



7:32 a.m. – According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of new infections weakens slightly. The RKI announced that there were new cases last in 1798. On Tuesday it was 2089. According to the RKI, the total number of those who tested positive for Covid-19 is now 289,219.



05.00 a.m. – The General Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV) expects that the number of break-ins this year will be significantly lower due to the Corona crisis. “Slumps in Germany could fall to a new all-time low in 2020”, says GDV managing director Jörg Asmussen of the newspaper “Bild” (Tuesday edition). The development of the first half of the year suggests that the number of slumps is the lowest since the statistics began in 1981. The main reason is likely to be the pandemic, says Asmussen. “Many people were at home because of home office, short-time work and spent their vacation at home.” In 2019, insurers counted 95,000 break-ins and damage of around 300 million euros.



12:43 a.m. – The US biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals applies for emergency approval of the experimental antibody combination REGN-COV2 in the USA. The drug is said to decrease viral loads and alleviate symptoms. The test results of the first 275 test patients would show the greatest benefit in infected people whose immune system had not yet formed its own antibodies before treatment, explains the pharmaceutical company. This suggests that the treatment could help patients whose own immune systems are not strong enough to fight the virus. “We hope this data will support an emergency approval from the US Food and Drug Administration,” said George Yancopoulos, chief scientist of Regeneron.

rtr