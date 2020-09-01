The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

07:56 a.m. – Four other people who tested positive for the coronavirus died in Germany. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced, the number of deaths rose to 9,302. The number of positive tests increased by 1218 to 243,599.

07:36 a.m. – Starting today, all residents of Hong Kong can have their coronavirus tested free of charge. The initiative was initiated by China. It is therefore met with skepticism in the Hong Kong health system and among the population. Some activists have called for a boycott.

4:00 a.m. – In view of the slow start-up of the federal program for small businesses in need in the Corona crisis, Bavaria is demanding that the federal government make improvements to the bridging aid. “It is necessary to loosen the previous strict regulations in the interests of companies, so that more companies can benefit from state aid than currently,” said Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger of the newspaper “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Tuesday edition). “The entry requirement with a drop in sales of 60 percent or more in April and May compared to the previous year is too strict and inflexible.” Some industries such as stand builders, showmen or travel agencies would otherwise go bankrupt. So far, only one percent of the originally planned 24.6 billion euros has actually flowed from the rescue program to companies affected by the Corona crisis.



12:43 a.m. – The vaccine candidate AZD1222 from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has started the clinical phase III study in the USA with 30,000 subjects. The study is funded by the US government, announced the London-listed company. According to the company, two groups of participants received either two doses of AZD1222 or a saline solution every four weeks to check the effectiveness. The subjects would be assigned to the test groups at random.

