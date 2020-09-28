The following are current developments relating to the virus pandemic:

8:35 a.m. – In Germany, the number of known infections increases by 1192, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced. The day before it was 1411. Three more people died. The number of deaths adds up to 9,460.

6.30 a.m. – In India, the number of confirmed corona infections has risen to over six million after the Ministry of Health registered 82,170 new infections within 24 hours. The number of deaths has increased within one day by 1039 to 95,542. India has the second most corona cases worldwide. The US is hardest hit.

04.42 a.m. – The Australian biotech company Ena Respiratory has found in animal tests that a nasal spray it has developed inhibits the growth of coronaviruses. The spray was actually developed so that the human immune system could better fight common cold and flu viruses. A study on ferrets showed that the drug could reduce the amount of coronaviruses by up to 96 percent, said Ena Respiratory. Tests on people can begin in a few months. The spray can be used in combination with a vaccine, for example.



04.05 a.m. – South Korea reports 50 new coronavirus infections. That is the lowest value since August 11th. Authorities said 10 of the new cases were due to travelers.



02.20 a.m. – China reports 21 new coronavirus infections after 14 a day earlier. All cases were due to travelers from abroad, said the health authority. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed Covid-19 infections, said the authorities at 14.

02.07 a.m. – The British government has promised medical personnel sufficient protective equipment after criticism was raised in the spring that doctors and nurses were insufficiently equipped. “At the beginning of the pandemic it was a big challenge to cope with the high demand for protective equipment,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock. That is why a supply for four months would be available from November, including visors and smocks.

1:35 a.m. – The British government is planning to tighten restrictions on social life in much of the north of the country and possibly London, according to a report in the Times. According to the new regulations that the government is considering, pubs, bars and restaurants should initially close completely for two weeks. Schools and shops should remain open, as well as factories and offices where employees could not work from home, the newspaper writes, citing a person from the government. 01.08 a.m. – The SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach pleads for fewer people at private celebrations. “Of course it would be right to set an upper limit for private celebrations. Personally, I would go so far: 25 people maximum,” he said at “Bild live”. This would make so-called superspreader events, in which a particularly large number of people infected, less likely. He also spoke out in favor of a mask requirement in the open air for situations in which no distance could be maintained.

rtr